MAC Alumni Association recognizes six outstanding students

Each year the Mineral Area College Alumni Association takes the time to recognize students with the Outstanding Student Award.
Students are selected from different areas including arts and sciences, career and technical education, leadership and campus service, art, music, and athletics.
The Arts and Sciences Division Outstanding Student is David AuBuchon. AuBuchon is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has been involved in the Mineral Area College Community Band for two semesters. AuBuchon is currently working on two honors projects in addition to four he has already completed.
Instructors noted AuBuchon’s outstanding classroom leadership, stating that he often initiated and facilitated discussion among peers. It is also noted that AuBuchon works a full-time job while also maintaining full-time student status and high grade point average. Faculty also bragged on AuBuchon’s presentation skills stating he could easily be mistaken for someone who had been teaching for years.
AuBuchon plans to transfer to Southeast Missouri State University in the fall to finish his degree. AuBuchon plans to become a high school English teacher. AuBuchon said he credits the honors program and his instructors at MAC for opportunities and advice that will help him in his future endeavors.
Victoria Cunningham has been given the Outstanding Student Award for the Career and Technical Education Division. Cunningham is a member of the honor’s program and serves as a student support tutor for the EXCEL program off campus. Cunningham is also involved in the Student Nursing Association as both a liaison and a class delegate.
Cunningham graduated from Campbell High School in 1979 and then earned a bachelor of science as well as a master of science in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia. After years of working as an electrical engineer Cunningham became a stay-at-home mom to raise her children.
Cunningham said that through the years her desire to help people remained and after raising her children she decided to pursue a nursing degree at MAC.
“The program at MAC challenged me to stretch beyond my comfort zone and grow personally and as a nurse,” said Cunningham. “I value the friends I have made as well as the positive interactions with my mentors and instructors.”
After passing the licensure exam Cunningham plans to work in the local community to provide compassionate nursing for people of all ages. Cunningham also plans to continue her education and earn a bachelor of science in nursing from Central Methodist University.
The Campus Leadership and Service Award was given to Isabel Legg. She is a 2017 graduate of Perryville High School. Legg is the president of the MAC chapter of the Professional Agricultural Students Organization and is the Missouri vice president of the state chapter of the organization. Legg is also president of MAC’s Agricultural Club and vice president of the Missouri Future Farmers of America.
“MAC has given me more opportunities than I ever thought possible,” said Legg. “I appreciate all the insights into my education and life from the many great teachers, advisors, and mentors I have had along the way.”
Legg plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and teach agricultural education somewhere in southeast Missouri.
The outstanding student for the art department at Mineral Area College is Emma Govreau. She has been a member of the Art Club since 2017 and was the president of the club for the past year. Govreau is a member of EXCEL, the MAC honors program, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Govreau is a 2017 graduate of Farmington High School and is the daughter of Dan and Teresa Govreau.
Teachers stated that Govreau is the most active art student on campus, participating in each and every planned activity. Faculty also noted that as the department’s primary student worker her ability to help faculty stay organized has been indispensable.
“I will forever be grateful for everything my art teacher has done for me and other students,” said Govreau.
Govreau plans to attend University of Missouri in St. Louis and earn a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and then pursue a master’s degree in fine arts.
Kathleen Spradling was chosen by the music department as the outstanding student for the 2018-2019 academic year. Spradling is a 2017 graduate of North County High School and the daughter of Kerry and Jeanne Spradling.
Spradling is president of the MAC chapter of the National Association for Music Education and a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Spradling also participates in Community Band, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo, Studio Music, and Honors Recital.
As a work study student Spradling was responsible for the daily preparation of the music rehearsal rooms as well as setting up for concerts and other musical productions in the campus theater.
“I want to recognize MAC’s music faculty for pushing me to excel and providing the resources and encouragement in unlocking my playing potential,” said Spradling.
Spradling plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music education and then a master’s degree in music performance.
Melissa Avendano Toro is the outstanding student for the athletic department. Toro, known as “Mel” by most people on campus is a native of Sabaneta, Colombia where she graduated in 2011. In her two years at MAC, Toro was a starting player for the MAC Women’s Volleyball Team. The team finished with a top-10 national ranking both years, including one undefeated regular season.
“I enjoyed my experience at MAC and it helped me to grow as a person,” said Toro. “I have made many close friends and I hope those connections will last a lifetime.”
