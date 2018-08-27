Many high school students today are looking for a technical career pathway that does not require a college degree. A new partnership between Mineral Area College and Farmington High School gives Career and Technical education-oriented students a “leg up” on apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing trades.
A pre-apprenticeship program prepares workers who want to enter an apprenticeship for certain industries and trades. MAC received their second apprenticeship grant this past spring from the Missouri Division of Workforce Development. The funds were earmarked to increase registered apprenticeship programs in the region, and included money to develop a pre-apprenticeship program at the high school level.
Last fall, Farmington High School had approached the college about training options for students who preferred to enter the workforce upon graduation. After several months of working together, a pre-apprenticeship in Advanced Manufacturing, with concentrations in industrial maintenance or welding, was developed for high school juniors and seniors.
Jamie LaMonds, interim principal of Farmington High School, said the work’s been worthwhile.
“Our staff members worked hard during the 2018-19 school year to partner with MAC and build a program that would benefit our students and help them experience life on a college campus,” she said. “Students are excited about the program and we look forward to continuing to partner with MAC to help them meet success.”
Bev Hickam, MAC’s director of Workforce Development, said the new industrial maintenance/welding partnership is designed to bridge the training gap between industries and ready-to-work students.
“As more industries in the region establish registered apprenticeships, the college hopes to expand the program to other area high schools,” she said.
Thirteen FHS students and three MAC technology students attended the program’s orientation on Aug. 17, led by MAC Technology Faculty Chris Klusmeyer and Paul Fritch, and Program Support Specialists Stacey Wideman and Tina Miller. Courses offered in the two-year program include a “hands-on” training component in the college’s advanced manufacturing lab.
Students in the welding program will learn blueprint reading, welding basics and will earn their “stick” welding certificate. The industrial maintenance program allows students to learn and perform preventative and routine repair on basic production systems. Each program lets students earn their OSHA 30 card, a nationally-recognized Certified Production Technician credential, and a 160- to 200-hour work experience with a local employer during the last semester of the program.
Lee Mechanical Contractors of Park Hills already has an apprenticeship partnership with MAC that’s about one year old this fall. Aaron Willard, human resource manager for Lee Mechanical, said he thinks the partnership between MAC and FHS is a wise one.
“I think it’s a great program,” he said. “It was great for Farmington High School to take the initiative to see the need for qualified candidates in the welding and industrial trades, and to also see that not all students are university-bound, and those who are not need real-world experience.”
For more information about pre-apprenticeship programs, contact Bev Hickam, 573-518-2182 or bhickam@mineralarea.edu, or check out www.MineralArea.edu.
