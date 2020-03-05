MAC approves fee increase

“The presidents feel it’s a question of when, not if,” Gilgour said. “So this helps us be as prepared as a possible for a response. It’s very easy to get in, and often times it is months before anything happens. So having cyber security experts that can help detect those things early is really good.”

Gilgour also gave the board an update on the push for equity funding from the state. In a meeting in Jefferson City this week with presidents and chancellors, he said, they found out that the house subcommittee on higher education is recommending a $4.5 million increase in core funding.

“Which is not the $30 (million) we are asking for, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Gilgour said. “We do not believe that is where it will end. There will be more. But we are thankful for the legislators on that committee for at least recommending some increase that they could find for us as we move forward in equity funding.”

Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets also gave the board an update on census numbers. She said they are 23 students and 138 credit hours behind last year’s number. But the numbers for returning and continuing students are up.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

