MAC approves fee increase

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees approved a tuition fee increase on Thursday during its meeting.
The fees will increase $5 per credit hour for in-district students and $10 for out-of-district and out-of-state students. The school will also implement a new international student fee of $225 per credit hour.
Board member Mit Landrum noted that this still puts MAC in the middle of the pack for tuition and that the school’s peer group is also raising fees.
Current fees, according to the school’s site, are $111 per credit hour for in-district students, $151 for out-of-district students and $203 for out-of-state students.
“It’s one thing we always hate to have to do,” board member Alan Wells said. “But finances and meeting budgetary requirements is a must.”
President Dr. Joe Gilgour said it’s not the cabinet’s preference to have to raise the fees.
“We have not had a substantial raise in a long time in tuition,” Gilgour said. “And so due to the current situations that we are in, we feel it is appropriate.”
The board also approved a three-year contract to increase the school’s cyber security.
The school is trying to be prepared, Gilgour said, as ransomware attacks have been reported at Crowder College in Neosho this past summer and at Three Rivers College in Popular Bluff, which had to cancel classes this week to deal with the aftermath.
“The presidents feel it’s a question of when, not if,” Gilgour said. “So this helps us be as prepared as a possible for a response. It’s very easy to get in, and often times it is months before anything happens. So having cyber security experts that can help detect those things early is really good.”
Gilgour also gave the board an update on the push for equity funding from the state. In a meeting in Jefferson City this week with presidents and chancellors, he said, they found out that the house subcommittee on higher education is recommending a $4.5 million increase in core funding.
“Which is not the $30 (million) we are asking for, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Gilgour said. “We do not believe that is where it will end. There will be more. But we are thankful for the legislators on that committee for at least recommending some increase that they could find for us as we move forward in equity funding.”
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets also gave the board an update on census numbers. She said they are 23 students and 138 credit hours behind last year’s number. But the numbers for returning and continuing students are up.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal.