MAC board approves FSCB sponsorship for basketball court

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met last month and approved a sponsor for the basketball court in Sechrest Field House.
The meeting was streamed live on YouTube.
First State Community Bank offered to sponsor the floor for $50,000 over five years.
“The floor is in need for some updates anyway,” MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said. “A new three-point line, for instance, that has to be painted. The logo on there is outdated and needs to be removed. So we had to make changes to it anyway.
"This would allow us to do this this year without any cost to us. The first year’s sponsorship would cover that cost.”
Some of the leftover money will offset athletic operating costs and some will be set aside to replace the floor in the future, Gilgour added.
“The entire floor needs, honestly, to be pulled up and redone within the next 5-10 years,” Gilgour said. “So this helps us set aside some money to be available for that.”
Gilgour said they had a virtual committee meeting about the floor on Wednesday with representatives from the board, the foundation, faculty, classified staff, and students.
“Everybody agrees that this is the best move right now,” Gilgour said.
First State’s name and logo will be put on the new floor. And a new cardinal head logo will be put in the center where there is a red circle now.
“It will actually improve our floor anyway,” Gilgour said. “We can do it all at once this year.”
The school has received no other interest in sponsorship for the floor, Gilgour said, after board members asked.
The bank also sponsors and has its name on the scoreboard.
“So it’s almost become like a First State Community Bank arena,” Gilgour joked.
The sponsorship will take affect for this fiscal year and the work will start either this week or next, according to Gilgour.
“Especially with no athletics right now, it really gives us an opportunity to do some work in there,” Gilgour said.
That was the only item on the agenda before the board went in to executive session.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
