MAC board approves FSCB sponsorship for basketball court

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met last month and approved a sponsor for the basketball court in Sechrest Field House.

The meeting was streamed live on YouTube.

First State Community Bank offered to sponsor the floor for $50,000 over five years.

“The floor is in need for some updates anyway,” MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said. “A new three-point line, for instance, that has to be painted. The logo on there is outdated and needs to be removed. So we had to make changes to it anyway.

"This would allow us to do this this year without any cost to us. The first year’s sponsorship would cover that cost.”

Some of the leftover money will offset athletic operating costs and some will be set aside to replace the floor in the future, Gilgour added.

“The entire floor needs, honestly, to be pulled up and redone within the next 5-10 years,” Gilgour said. “So this helps us set aside some money to be available for that.”

Gilgour said they had a virtual committee meeting about the floor on Wednesday with representatives from the board, the foundation, faculty, classified staff, and students.