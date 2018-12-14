The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees bid farewell to the school’s president, Dr. Steve Kurtz, when it met in regular session Thursday, although he won’t be officially leaving the school that he’s led for 12 years until the end of the month.
When Kurtz announced last month that he was moving his retirement to Dec. 31 from June 30 as he had originally announced, the trustees named CFO Shirley Hofstetter to serve as the college's interim president. She sat by Kurtz’s side at Thursday’s meeting, but said little as her predecessor did most of the talking at his final meeting.
Kurtz explained his earlier retirement date was due to his acceptance of a "once-in-a-lifetime professional opportunity" he begins next month in the Pacific Northwest.
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Kurtz came to MAC in 2001, filling the vacancy left by retiring dean of arts and sciences, Dr. Jim Bullis. Then, following the retirement of Dr. Terry Barnes, Kurtz was named interim president of the community college in 2006 and was named MAC president in February 2007.
In a final word of thanks to Kurtz, MAC Board of Trustees President Alan Wells said, “Well, now comes a tough time for us. This is the last meeting for Dr. Kurtz. It’s tough for us on the board to leave Steve. Steve has been such a vital part of this MAC institution and family.
“It has certainly been a privilege and honor working with you on the board. When I started five-and-a-half years ago, I wouldn’t have dreamed that I’d be saying goodbye to you — bidding you farewell — but on behalf of the college and the faculty, staff and the board, we all want to wish you and your family the best in the future. Thank you for your years of service to Mineral Area College and being a part of the MAC family.”
Wells presented two gifts from the trustees to Kurtz, who said, “You’re welcome and it’s been a pleasure serving you all, as well as working with the faculty, staff and administration. I just wish you all the best and appreciate all the support over the years. I’m going to miss you guys and the students, too. I appreciate it very much.”
Hofstetter, who will become interim president at the start of the new year, began her career at MAC as chief financial officer in September of 2015. She came to the community college from East Central College where she had served as director of financial services.
Hofstetter is a CPA and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. According to the trustees, she "has been instrumental in establishing the college budget under very difficult financial circumstances."
Due to concerns about decreases in state revenue and declining enrollment, the board chose Hofstetter to lead the community college's focus on financial stability.
The board of trustees have appointed a presidential search committee composed of faculty, staff, administrators, board members and community members to lead the search for a new president for the college. The college is also launching a national search with the goal of interviewing finalists in February.
