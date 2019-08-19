Various financial concerns were on the agenda when the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met in regular session Thursday.
Trustee Alan Wells introduced MAC’s new Chief Financial Officer, Lori Crump. She is a MAC alumnus who previously worked for the Maloney, Wright and Robbins CPA firm in Farmington.
“I’m very excited to be on campus and contribute and be a part of trying to grow the college and be a part of the community,” Crump said.
Approval of the tax rate reduction due to property reassessments was a topic of extensive discussion after MAC President Joe Gilgour presented it to the board for consideration.
“Our tax rate will decrease from 48 cents to 46.19 cents due to the Consumer Price Index,” he said. “We are requesting that 46.19 cents per $100 projected assessed valuation be approved. The assessed valuation of the area is up 8.9 percent. It isn’t us necessarily, but that’s what it comes out of.”
If the board were to approve the decreased tax rate, Trustee Mit Landrum asked if the college would collect more money as a result of the increased assessed valuations in the county.
“We should, because the valuation of the county is more," Gilgour answered.
Landrum asked, “Didn’t we lower it from 48 to 46?”
Gilgour answered, “Yes, we had to do that because of the Consumer Price Index. So, 46.19 is the max it can be right now.”
Landrum expressed concern that people aren’t happy about the increased assessed valuations.
“The state has demanded that the counties do it,” he said. “Farmington R-7 is trying to come out revenue neutral is what I’ve heard, talking with people. So, how much additional money would this actually raise as the result of approving this?”
Gilgour said he didn’t know.
“It just seems to me, if we don’t try to hold things neutral, we are going to have a public relations problem if we go back and ask them to help us with a bond issue. It’s like were being opportunistic," Landrum said.
Wells added, “It is being rolled back because of the cap.”
Landrum wondered if the tax rate could be rolled back even further to remain revenue neutral.
Gilgour said that it could remain at his recommendation or lowered even more.
Landrum stressed that he was trying to keep MAC from losing a “good faith bond” with the voters on this issue.
Trustee Harvey Faircloth interjected, “I think we have to look at what we need to be fully functional too. I would hope the public would want us to do that.”
Crump explained that when the final reassessment numbers were in that they would probably be close to revenue neutral.
“I think that’s important that we get that message out to the public, that we’re not trying to just gouge people because we have the chance to do it," Landrum said. "To try to be transparent about this and that we are concerned about the effect this will have on many people. In Farmington, there are number of people in very modest homes where their rates doubled and this is going to be a big deal for them, those tax bill in December.”
Wells replied, “I think if we stress that it is rolled back because of the valuation going up, we are trying to keep it neutral.”
Even if the rate were approved, Landrum asked if the trustees could revisit and change the rate should the numbers change later in the year.
Crump said the board of trustees would have to when it amended the assessments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.