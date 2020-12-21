MAC board hears update on allied health program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I'm surprised that we retained as many as we did,” Erickson said.

The exam pass rate for the PN students is 88%. Of the three who failed, one has retaken the exam and passed.

Also, in conjunction with the Washington County Ambulance District, the school just graduated its first class of nine paramedics and all of them passed their exam.

Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump told the board that the school has received all but $70,000 of its CARES Act money. The governor released additional funding, she said, so they are submitting for an additional $260,000.

MAC Foundation Director Kevin Thurman gave the board an update on the Enhancement Grant Campaign.

“So far we've collected a little over $40,000 which is a few thousand dollars ahead of where we were at last year,” he said. “So we're excited about that.”

MAC’s 24-hour takeover of radio station KHITS 94.3 FM raised a little more than $5,000 for the campaign.

“So much appreciation to (President Dr. Joe Gilgour) and everybody that put some time and energy into making that a success,” Thurman said. “I was a little skeptical at first. His music choice was not the greatest. But we ended up selling all the sponsors.”