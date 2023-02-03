Mineral Area College is gearing up today for "Homecoming Saturday" at the Bob Sechrest Field House. Students, alumni, and the community are invited to come support the MAC Cardinals men’s and women’s basketball teams as they take on State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners from Sedalia.

“Homecoming is always a fun time to reunite with old friends while supporting our current student athletes,” said MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz. “This year we have a few special things planned to honor MAC’s Centennial Year and will welcome some familiar faces back to the Sechrest Field House.”

Women’s Basketball Coach Briley Palmer has organized a reunion of Lady Cardinal alumnae from throughout the program’s history. She is expecting 45 former players to attend a lunch before the homecoming games.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been building connections with past players on social media and are excited to have the opportunity to reunite with them on Saturday,” said Palmer. “I’m looking forward to reminiscing with them and look forward to having so many Lady Cardinals in the stands to cheer on the current team!”

Another feature of the evening with be the presentation of the Eileen Sechrest Lifetime Contribution to Athletics Award to longtime “Voice of the Cardinals,” Louie Seiberlich, who served as the announcer for MAC games for more than 40 years beginning in 1979.

A limited number of free T-shirts will be available to MAC fans in attendance thanks to sponsors Belgrade State Bank, MTC Truck Driver Training, and the Cardinal Booster Club. Anyone wanting one should make plans to arrive early.

The women tip off at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for K-12 students. MAC students are free with their ID.

In an effort dubbed “Cards for Coen,” all gate fees from the event will be donated to SFCC Men’s Coach Matt Brown to support his son Coen’s battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Though competitors on the court, the MAC athletic department said it is honored to stand with SFCC and the Brown family in Coen’s fight against cancer.

For more information about MAC’s 2023 Homecoming, contact Jim Gerwitz at 573-518-2134 or jgerwitz@MineralArea.edu.