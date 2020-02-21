MAC celebrates partnership with CMU

Mineral Area College celebrated 30 years of working with Central Methodist University during its board of trustees meeting Thursday.
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour presented plaques to CMU President Dr. Roger Drake and Provost Dr. Rita Gulstad in appreciation of the partnership.
“Mineral Area College was the first of the partnerships of Central Methodist University and community colleges in the state,” Gilgour said. “Thirty years ago, they started that partnership and it’s been the best thing; it’s such a great partnership.
“Our students can start in Park Hills, get an Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master’s [degree] without ever leaving town.”
During his State of Missouri report, Gilgour updated the board on funding issues in Jefferson City.
“We are still working diligently to advocate with the legislature for increased core funding to community colleges,” he said. “We are asking for a $30 million increase to the core funding as a sector of community colleges. The governor did not put an increase in higher education funding in his proposed budget. The legislature is working right now, and I know that Mike Henderson and Dale Wright are working very hard on our behalf.
You have free articles remaining.
“I want to recognize Gary Romine for his service not only to MAC on the board … he’s not our senator anymore, but we do appreciate all the work he has done. He was right there with those guys fighting in the capitol.”
In her report, Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive (MACOA) Director Scottye Adkins noted that she sent a letter to all of the local state legislators advocating for funding for the Missouri Citizens for the Arts, which MACOA is a member of.
“…We are requesting $4.8 million for the arts organizations in the state,” she said. “By statute, we are supposed to get about $20 million, but we know that doesn’t always happen. That means a lot of jobs, it means at least 6,500 jobs.”
Director of Development Kevin Thurman gave the Alumni/Foundation report on the trivia night.
“I want to thank the board for allowing us to have the trivia night in the Field House,” he said. “It was a big success. Not only did we have 46 teams registered, we really filled that Field House full of people … and while we were at it, we made $14,000.”
Thurman also spoke about planning for a golf tournament on May 6 at Crown Pointe.
In new business, the board approved the increase of the Campus Safety and Security Fee from $10 to $25 per semester. The fee will be covered by financial aid for most students.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com