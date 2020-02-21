MAC celebrates partnership with CMU

In her report, Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive (MACOA) Director Scottye Adkins noted that she sent a letter to all of the local state legislators advocating for funding for the Missouri Citizens for the Arts, which MACOA is a member of.

“…We are requesting $4.8 million for the arts organizations in the state,” she said. “By statute, we are supposed to get about $20 million, but we know that doesn’t always happen. That means a lot of jobs, it means at least 6,500 jobs.”

Director of Development Kevin Thurman gave the Alumni/Foundation report on the trivia night.

“I want to thank the board for allowing us to have the trivia night in the Field House,” he said. “It was a big success. Not only did we have 46 teams registered, we really filled that Field House full of people … and while we were at it, we made $14,000.”

Thurman also spoke about planning for a golf tournament on May 6 at Crown Pointe.

In new business, the board approved the increase of the Campus Safety and Security Fee from $10 to $25 per semester. The fee will be covered by financial aid for most students.

