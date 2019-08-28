{{featured_button_text}}

The following students earned a 4.0 GPA:

Arcadia:

Melissa L Browers

Ashlea N Elledge

Jayla M Wilson

Bismarck:

Aaron Boes

Jacob C Lorenz

Bloomsdale:

Nathan A Geisner

Jordan T Schrum

Bonne Terre:

Earl K Byington

Amanda G Byrd

Josie L Campbell

Victoria R Chandler

Jamie R Dalton

Zacharias A Dane

Timothy W Gibson

Jesse L Hootselle

Nicholas T Inserra

Breanna E Isgrig

Jordan T Nicholson

Nicole M Northcutt

Jason J Slusser

Jordan B Stevens

Boss:

Lila L Mast

Cadet:

April M Barton

James D Bequette

Jordan E Luther

Kristen A Sampson

Caledonia:

Hannah E Hammon

Centerville:

Justin S Barton

Crystal City:

Carly M Roubidoux

Defiance:

Katie R Duncan

Desloge:

Kayla N Brown

Samantha J Deaton

Shannon D Edwards

Jack D Montgomery

Mohil G Patel

Isaiah A Shumate

Doe Run:

Chastity McNail

Farmington:

Grace H Bachler

Joni N Boekemier

Helena K Bradley

Samantha J Branham

Kennedy N Breakfield

Michelle R Cover

Victoria A Cunningham

Megan R Dement

Naomi E Goetz

Emma G Govreau

Morgan J Govro

Natasja M Haffner

Rodney G Holt

Jamie L Jackson

Travis K Jackson

Abigail L Jent

Rebecca K Kelleher

Katelyn M King

Austin J Koppeis

Emily D Miller

Brittni E Moore

Emily Motley

Jennifer N Mungle

Bre'Anna G Nunn

Hau P Phan

Anthony A Schmid

Samantha D Skuta

Morgan L Smith

Tristan J Stotler

Ashton G Tubbs

Matthew B Wayne

Amanda R Wolf

Hadlee M Woods

Fredericktown:

Brett A Fay

Amaris H Fischer

Caleb O Fischer

Jade D Jagelovicz

Joseph A Johnson

Abigale G Miller

Regina D Mills

Schanda B Racer

Richard J Slavens

Tyler E Ury

French Village:

Brianna L Carron

Breea J Harmon

Kyla J Parker

Irondale:

Emma E Mackay

Brendan M Pingel

Ironton:

Sydney E Berghaus

Jarrett W Davis

Jeremy D Eudy

Leadwood:

Hadyn J Nash

Marquand:

Alexandra H Bollinger

Mario T Watson

Middle Brook:

Jesse L Wren

Mineral Point:

Jordy T Nickles

Park Hills:

Kimberly J Almstedt

Anna E Antonic

Cody A Bennett

Aaron D Bowles

Trevor S Bradley

Jacquelyn A Cowsert

Erika Y Davis

Madison R Farley

Katherine M Galvan

Tyler A Griffin

Andrew M Hamski

Michael D House

Joshua M Koenig

Jessica M Lardarello

Eric T O'Neal

Shelby L Ryder

Allyson E Salz

Abigail L Spain

Gabriel A Sungcad

Deaven A Thomure

Kristian Wampler

Zoey E Zahradka

Pilot Knob:

Jared M Branstetter

Potosi:

Abigail M Alfaro

Kaylan M Boyer

Cody W James

Anastasia A Kondrashova

Allison N Reed

Scott P Ryon

Kelly R Sansoucie

Katharine D Seals

Saint Mary:

Chaylee M Vogt

Ste. Genevieve:

Sarah B Brown

Whitney N Hilton

Kaitlyn R Kreitler

Salena M Kreitler

Brooke E Martin

Alec J Reynolds

Taylor L Siebert

Kindal R Stoll

William S Zoughaib

Jessica P Schweiss

Valles Mines:

Casandra R Courson

The following students earned a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA:

Annapolis:

Garrett A Pauley

Julie A Thomas

Arcadia:

Isabel F Dettmer

Nathaniel J Sahagun

Charles O Sayles

Bismarck:

Rachel R Blankenship

Korey A Byers

Amanda M Donze

Hunter J Drake

Madison P Dugal

Levi W Gilmer

Trisha N Large

Timothy B Mork

Alyssa M Sago

Ashton R Womble

Blackwell:

Rebecca M Jones

Bloomsdale:

Emma R Carron

Kylee M Lewis

Mason W Skaggs

Bonne Terre:

Kyra J Stegall

Corinne L Barton

Megan K Blair

Allison J Busch

Peyton M Couchman

Holly E Forbes

Emily A Gibson

Halee R Gibson

Ashley L Ham

Hannah M Jarvis

Samantha E Kelley

Kimberly Luebbert

Kylee R McKinney

Henry C Mecey

RaeAnna K Moyers

Jenni B Renshaw

Amanda K Slover

Briley J Smith

Kathleen R Spradling

Christopher S Sutton

Dawne R Taylor

Cody D Wade

Molly R Wells

Cadet:

Summer H Bourbon

Macy C Ketcherside

Alicia S Pashia

Misty Reed

Jessica L Yates

De Soto:

Allison M St.John

Desloge:

Miranda R Black

Stephanie R Kim

Kaylin E LaBruyere

Hayden C LaChance

Jason M Mahurin

Makenzie L Mesey

Kyleigh J Snyder

Elijah A Turnbough

Kourtney O Wood

Doe Run:

April S Farmer

Hannah E Jarvis

Hailey J Weir

Sarah L Worley

Ellington:

Sara E Beardsley

Farmington:

Jacob D Bales

Brittany A Beard

Kiley J Black

Riley C Bohn

Isabelle G Bradley

Andrea L Bryson Gomez

Maria F Bryson Gomez

Jake B Casey

Emma T Childress

Isabela M Clubb

Olivia R Currington

Anthony J Davis

Clifford D Fox

Kevin M Gaddy

Anna M Gantz

Mackenzie J Govro

Emily R Greif

Megan E Hall

Staci M Hammock

Kyle R Hatch

Austin S Henson

Moanna Marie C Hernandez

Kimberly E Jackson

Zachary W Kannall

Lane J Keehl

Bryan D Kelley

Rebekah L Kimpel

Olivia M Klug

Logan M Leventry

Erin K Lewis

Holly R Linnenbringer

Alysa K Massey

Michelle A McClain

Gretchen K Messmer

Jacinda D Million

Justin C Minks

Taylor C Reeves

Carly L Savage

Chad B Silvey

Randi N Skaggs

Melissa L Smith

Alec K Stacy

Bradley M Stephens

Jaydyn N Sullivan

Miriam R Sutherland

Jacob E Thomas

Samuel W Toppins

Macey A Vandiver

Kimberly M Vielma

Austin M Wadlow

Jill L Wallen

Melissa A Wheat

Matthew Yetman

Fredericktown:

Kelsey M Armes

Kayla J Avalos

Wyatt K Boushie

Heidy E Brewington

Morgan A Brunk

Kaylee B Conner

Danielle R Culbertson

Julia F Culbertson

Connor M DeFrancesco

Alicia M Haertling

Heather L Harper

Crystal L Koch

Caitlyn C Morgan

Ricky W Phillips

Allie S Pickert

Anna J Pickert

Mary A Polk

Daniel J Renshaw

Faith A Royer

David K Settle

Haylee R Walker

Jacqulyn D Ward

Amber L Wilkinson

Irondale:

Amber L Comfort

Lance M De Marzo

Kylie M Pope

Ironton:

Joseph B Inman

Austin L Minks

Leadwood:

Megan R Barnett

Jacob P Eaves

Summer P Steiniger

LillyAnn M Swyers

Marquand:

Sabrina C Davis

Kimberly N Weekley

Mineral Point:

Abbigail G Cain

Amy R Mosier

Rebekah L Son

Alexandra P Wilson

Park Hills:

Paige E Anderson

Cassandra K Ball

Jacob P Barton

Matthew L Bates

Cassandra N Bess

Hailey A Bone

Ashley M Boushie

Jade A Brewer

Peyton G Cash

Karter A Dickey

Peyton E Gallagher

Marcus S Garner

Baileigh M George

Christian D Gregory

Randi L Hale

Blair N Hester

Katherine M Hillis

Danyelle R Klempert

Erin M Malady

Jacqueline M Martin

Yancy K McCarron

Morgan E Meinhardt

Breana K Miller

Patrick I Phillips

Zoe C Punches

Brady E Robinson

Kevin R Russell

Wade D Scherffius

Jessica M Thebeau

Callie K Thurston

Stephanie N Vaughn

Kimberlyn D Wallen

Rose Westley

Taylor H Williamson

Jessica D Wurst

Pilot Knob:

Crystal M Holloway

Miranda R Stirts

Potosi:

Elijah W Bradley

Kylie M Cain

Claira E Carron

Alisa M Courtois

Ryan L Griggs

Monica Harmon

Jamie L Hawkins

Jessica N Hawkins

Kayla D Heifner

Allison N Hettenhausen

Catherine D Marty

Kalvin H Michael

Sabrina M Mitchell

Erica N Phillips

Jeffrey D Singer

Angela L Skiles

Garrett O Wilkinson

Ste. Genevieve:

Michael R Buchheit

Jennifer L Burr

Kendal L Dobbs

Angelena E Gretzmacher

Danielle L Heifner

Amanda L Kistler

Conner R Schilly

Logan L Schwent

Kyleigh L Sulkowski

Brooke L Warren

Madaline R Wiskirchen

Bailey P Brewer

Valles Mines:

Alexus G Carr

Tara M Hauser

Keith A Knox

Alyssa B Peoples

Abrie S Wideman

Viburnum:

Brittany L Barton

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments