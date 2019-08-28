The following students earned a 4.0 GPA:
Arcadia:
Melissa L Browers
Ashlea N Elledge
Jayla M Wilson
Bismarck:
Aaron Boes
Jacob C Lorenz
Bloomsdale:
Nathan A Geisner
Jordan T Schrum
Bonne Terre:
Earl K Byington
Amanda G Byrd
Josie L Campbell
Victoria R Chandler
Jamie R Dalton
Zacharias A Dane
Timothy W Gibson
Jesse L Hootselle
Nicholas T Inserra
Breanna E Isgrig
Jordan T Nicholson
Nicole M Northcutt
Jason J Slusser
Jordan B Stevens
Boss:
Lila L Mast
Cadet:
April M Barton
James D Bequette
Jordan E Luther
Kristen A Sampson
Caledonia:
Hannah E Hammon
Centerville:
Justin S Barton
Crystal City:
Carly M Roubidoux
Defiance:
Katie R Duncan
Desloge:
Kayla N Brown
Samantha J Deaton
Shannon D Edwards
Jack D Montgomery
Mohil G Patel
Isaiah A Shumate
Doe Run:
Chastity McNail
Farmington:
Grace H Bachler
Joni N Boekemier
Helena K Bradley
Samantha J Branham
Kennedy N Breakfield
Michelle R Cover
Victoria A Cunningham
Megan R Dement
Naomi E Goetz
Emma G Govreau
Morgan J Govro
Natasja M Haffner
Rodney G Holt
Jamie L Jackson
Travis K Jackson
Abigail L Jent
Rebecca K Kelleher
Katelyn M King
Austin J Koppeis
Emily D Miller
Brittni E Moore
Emily Motley
Jennifer N Mungle
Bre'Anna G Nunn
Hau P Phan
Anthony A Schmid
Samantha D Skuta
Morgan L Smith
Tristan J Stotler
Ashton G Tubbs
Matthew B Wayne
Amanda R Wolf
Hadlee M Woods
Fredericktown:
Brett A Fay
Amaris H Fischer
Caleb O Fischer
Jade D Jagelovicz
Joseph A Johnson
Abigale G Miller
Regina D Mills
Schanda B Racer
Richard J Slavens
Tyler E Ury
French Village:
Brianna L Carron
Breea J Harmon
Kyla J Parker
Irondale:
Emma E Mackay
Brendan M Pingel
Ironton:
Sydney E Berghaus
Jarrett W Davis
Jeremy D Eudy
Leadwood:
Hadyn J Nash
Marquand:
Alexandra H Bollinger
Mario T Watson
Middle Brook:
Jesse L Wren
Mineral Point:
Jordy T Nickles
Park Hills:
Kimberly J Almstedt
Anna E Antonic
Cody A Bennett
Aaron D Bowles
Trevor S Bradley
Jacquelyn A Cowsert
Erika Y Davis
Madison R Farley
Katherine M Galvan
Tyler A Griffin
Andrew M Hamski
Michael D House
Joshua M Koenig
Jessica M Lardarello
Eric T O'Neal
Shelby L Ryder
Allyson E Salz
Abigail L Spain
Gabriel A Sungcad
Deaven A Thomure
Kristian Wampler
Zoey E Zahradka
Pilot Knob:
Jared M Branstetter
Potosi:
Abigail M Alfaro
Kaylan M Boyer
Cody W James
Anastasia A Kondrashova
Allison N Reed
Scott P Ryon
Kelly R Sansoucie
Katharine D Seals
Saint Mary:
Chaylee M Vogt
Ste. Genevieve:
Sarah B Brown
Whitney N Hilton
Kaitlyn R Kreitler
Salena M Kreitler
Brooke E Martin
Alec J Reynolds
Taylor L Siebert
Kindal R Stoll
William S Zoughaib
Jessica P Schweiss
Valles Mines:
Casandra R Courson
The following students earned a 3.25 to 3.99 GPA:
Annapolis:
Garrett A Pauley
Julie A Thomas
Arcadia:
Isabel F Dettmer
Nathaniel J Sahagun
Charles O Sayles
Bismarck:
Rachel R Blankenship
Korey A Byers
Amanda M Donze
Hunter J Drake
Madison P Dugal
Levi W Gilmer
Trisha N Large
Timothy B Mork
Alyssa M Sago
Ashton R Womble
Blackwell:
Rebecca M Jones
Bloomsdale:
Emma R Carron
Kylee M Lewis
Mason W Skaggs
Bonne Terre:
Kyra J Stegall
Corinne L Barton
Megan K Blair
Allison J Busch
Peyton M Couchman
Holly E Forbes
Emily A Gibson
Halee R Gibson
Ashley L Ham
Hannah M Jarvis
Samantha E Kelley
Kimberly Luebbert
Kylee R McKinney
Henry C Mecey
RaeAnna K Moyers
Jenni B Renshaw
Amanda K Slover
Briley J Smith
Kathleen R Spradling
Christopher S Sutton
Dawne R Taylor
Cody D Wade
Molly R Wells
Cadet:
Summer H Bourbon
Macy C Ketcherside
Alicia S Pashia
Misty Reed
Jessica L Yates
De Soto:
Allison M St.John
Desloge:
Miranda R Black
Stephanie R Kim
Kaylin E LaBruyere
Hayden C LaChance
Jason M Mahurin
Makenzie L Mesey
Kyleigh J Snyder
Elijah A Turnbough
Kourtney O Wood
Doe Run:
April S Farmer
Hannah E Jarvis
Hailey J Weir
Sarah L Worley
Ellington:
Sara E Beardsley
Farmington:
Jacob D Bales
Brittany A Beard
Kiley J Black
Riley C Bohn
Isabelle G Bradley
Andrea L Bryson Gomez
Maria F Bryson Gomez
Jake B Casey
Emma T Childress
Isabela M Clubb
Olivia R Currington
Anthony J Davis
Clifford D Fox
Kevin M Gaddy
Anna M Gantz
Mackenzie J Govro
Emily R Greif
Megan E Hall
Staci M Hammock
Kyle R Hatch
Austin S Henson
Moanna Marie C Hernandez
Kimberly E Jackson
Zachary W Kannall
Lane J Keehl
Bryan D Kelley
Rebekah L Kimpel
Olivia M Klug
Logan M Leventry
Erin K Lewis
Holly R Linnenbringer
Alysa K Massey
Michelle A McClain
Gretchen K Messmer
Jacinda D Million
Justin C Minks
Taylor C Reeves
Carly L Savage
Chad B Silvey
Randi N Skaggs
Melissa L Smith
Alec K Stacy
Bradley M Stephens
Jaydyn N Sullivan
Miriam R Sutherland
Jacob E Thomas
Samuel W Toppins
Macey A Vandiver
Kimberly M Vielma
Austin M Wadlow
Jill L Wallen
Melissa A Wheat
Matthew Yetman
Fredericktown:
Kelsey M Armes
Kayla J Avalos
Wyatt K Boushie
Heidy E Brewington
Morgan A Brunk
Kaylee B Conner
Danielle R Culbertson
Julia F Culbertson
Connor M DeFrancesco
Alicia M Haertling
Heather L Harper
Crystal L Koch
Caitlyn C Morgan
Ricky W Phillips
Allie S Pickert
Anna J Pickert
Mary A Polk
Daniel J Renshaw
Faith A Royer
David K Settle
Haylee R Walker
Jacqulyn D Ward
Amber L Wilkinson
Irondale:
Amber L Comfort
Lance M De Marzo
Kylie M Pope
Ironton:
Joseph B Inman
Austin L Minks
Leadwood:
Megan R Barnett
Jacob P Eaves
Summer P Steiniger
LillyAnn M Swyers
Marquand:
Sabrina C Davis
Kimberly N Weekley
Mineral Point:
Abbigail G Cain
Amy R Mosier
Rebekah L Son
Alexandra P Wilson
Park Hills:
Paige E Anderson
Cassandra K Ball
Jacob P Barton
Matthew L Bates
Cassandra N Bess
Hailey A Bone
Ashley M Boushie
Jade A Brewer
Peyton G Cash
Karter A Dickey
Peyton E Gallagher
Marcus S Garner
Baileigh M George
Christian D Gregory
Randi L Hale
Blair N Hester
Katherine M Hillis
Danyelle R Klempert
Erin M Malady
Jacqueline M Martin
Yancy K McCarron
Morgan E Meinhardt
Breana K Miller
Patrick I Phillips
Zoe C Punches
Brady E Robinson
Kevin R Russell
Wade D Scherffius
Jessica M Thebeau
Callie K Thurston
Stephanie N Vaughn
Kimberlyn D Wallen
Rose Westley
Taylor H Williamson
Jessica D Wurst
Pilot Knob:
Crystal M Holloway
Miranda R Stirts
Potosi:
Elijah W Bradley
Kylie M Cain
Claira E Carron
Alisa M Courtois
Ryan L Griggs
Monica Harmon
Jamie L Hawkins
Jessica N Hawkins
Kayla D Heifner
Allison N Hettenhausen
Catherine D Marty
Kalvin H Michael
Sabrina M Mitchell
Erica N Phillips
Jeffrey D Singer
Angela L Skiles
Garrett O Wilkinson
Ste. Genevieve:
Michael R Buchheit
Jennifer L Burr
Kendal L Dobbs
Angelena E Gretzmacher
Danielle L Heifner
Amanda L Kistler
Conner R Schilly
Logan L Schwent
Kyleigh L Sulkowski
Brooke L Warren
Madaline R Wiskirchen
Bailey P Brewer
Valles Mines:
Alexus G Carr
Tara M Hauser
Keith A Knox
Alyssa B Peoples
Abrie S Wideman
Viburnum:
Brittany L Barton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.