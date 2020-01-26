{{featured_button_text}}

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2019 semester.

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Arcadia Melissa L. Browers, Nathaniel J. Sahagun

Belgrade Emma D. Bradley, Timidel R. Goodson, Emily M. Nipper, Melissa A. Orrick

Belleview Peggy S. Hurt

Bismarck Jacob C. Lorenz, Jade E. McEntire

Bloomsdale Breea J. Harmon

Bonne Terre Jordan N. Carrow, Madeline G. Civey, Blake M. Decker, Stephanie L. Declue, Jesse L. Hootselle, Samantha E. Kelley, Walker B. Mallette, Cassandra A. McCoy, Matthew C. Murdick, Alyssa P. Myers, Camryn E. Pack, Kayla D. Reeves, McKenzi P. Sheldon, Abby K. Turnbough

Cadet Jordan E. Luther, Scott P. Ryon, Jessica N. Womack

Desloge Miranda R. Black, Jenny V. Boyer, Allayna M. Campbell, Jason M. Mahurin, Kourtney O. Wood

Doe Run Kammi R. Keehl

Farmington Ronald J. Boyd, Katelyn M. Boyer, Hailee C. Coleman, Hannah G. Coleman, Lilly A. Combs, Gillian E. Cummins, Jared R. Degonia, Abigail C. Doty, Sloane E. Elam, Mackenzie J. Govro, Morgan J. Govro, Ella K. Gray, Nathaniel L. Greif, Staci M. Hammock, Kyle R. Hatch, Austin S. Henson, Kimberly E. Jackson, Kevin L. Kappler, Olivia M. Klug, Caitlyn E. Mabry, Alysa K. Massey, Alissa H. McCandliss, Emily D. Miller, Justin C. Minks, Anthony A. Schmid, Kurtis J. Stevens, Natalie S. Thomure, Katelyn M. Thorne, Samuel W. Toppins, Laney R. Tucker

Fredericktown Connor M. DeFrancesco, Matthew W. Ferrell, Amaris H. Fischer, Elie C. Fischer, Chloe M. Forsythe, Angela D. Garrity, Lily C. Hovis, Amber D. Huckaba, Tiffene J. Lindley, Regina D. Mills, David K. Settle, Toni R. Summers, Katrina M. Tinnin, Lauren K. Wagganer, Joni M. Warren, Amber L. Wilkinson

Irondale Terin N. Ashby, Emma E. Mackay, Cameryn A. Yount

Ironton Trenton G. Berghaus, Macey M. Browers, Jarrett W. Davis, Lia J. Hodge, Melody A. Johnson, Kayleena N. Jones, Gracie L. Layton, Michele L. Mayes

Leadwood Desirea J. Eckhoff

Marquand Kimberly N. Weekley

Mineral Point Abbigail G. Cain, Chessa A. Coleman, Amy R. Mosier, Leigh A. Skiles

Park Hills Katie C. Babcock, Devin J. Bainbridge, Gina J. Bannister, Trevor S. Bradley, Hannah J. Farley, Emily E. French, Katherine M. Hillis, Joshua M. Koenig, Mason T. Labrot, Cassandra L. Marler, Dustin M. Miller, Mackenzie N. Mills, Ryan A. Retzer, Ryne K. Scherffius, Ian J. Smith, Abigail L. Spain, Gabriel A. Sungcad, Kelleeta N. Wisdom, Zoey E. Zahradka

Potosi Peyton N. Blair, Makayla A. Bourbon, Cassidy M. DeClue, Hannah G. Dickinson, Kayla E. Hollinsworth, Alexis J. Winick, Shelby N. Woods

Saint Mary Miranda N. Johnson

Sainte Genevieve Alivia A. Bauman, Amber E. Bequette, Ashley P. Bess, Angelena E. Gretzmacher, Amanda L. Kistler, Shelby P. Manes, Xavier A. Moore, Jessica P. Schweiss, Taylor L. Siebert, Kindal R. Stoll

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Arcadia Dawn R. Beech, Haleigh A. Usher, Katelyn D. Whited, Jayla M. Wilson

Bismarck Aaron  Boes, Macy S. Butery, Erin N. Camden, Andrew C. Crawford, Amanda M. Donze, Hunter J. Drake, Kaytlin E. Henson, Sydney R. Horton, Caitlin M. Ray, Ashton R. Womble

Bloomsdale Mackenzie S. Kertz

Bonne Terre Harley C. Barton, Karissa E. Belfield, Katelynn E. Bennett, Karly N. Bess, Logan J. Blair, Earl K. Byington, Amanda G. Byrd, Carson Q. Clabaugh, Jamie R. Dalton, Lydia N. Dean, Kalub I. Evans, Andrew D. Forney, Halee R. Gibson, Skylar M. Hultberg, Nicholas T. Inserra, Alyssa K. Jenkins, Kimberly  Luebbert, Jessyca R. Mace,  Christopher A. McDonald, Riley E. McFerron, Ivy G. Meinershagen, Peyton J. Nipper, Stephanie H. Pettus, Amanda K. Slover, Lucas D. Spray, Dawne R. Taylor, Kristin L. Thurman, Grace E. Veach, Jason C. Vielma, Cody D. Wade, Lacie R. Walls, Samuel S. Wampler, Sarah E. Wilfong, Dawn M. Woodruff

Cadet Summer H. Bourbon, Allyson R. Coleman, Hailey R. Jennings, Macy C. Ketcherside, Gabriella N. Miller, Jessica L. Yates

Desloge Samantha J. Deaton, Shannon D. Edwards, Kaelee R. Hale, Hayden C. LaChance, Reese M. Long, Maggie L. Mesey, Tara L. Mossinghoff, Emily J. Reed, Whitney J. Reed, Emily A. Robinson, Brady T. Shropshire, Tashia M. Will, Justin A. Wood

Doe Run Meghan L. Barnhouse, Heather G. Beard, April S. Farmer, Elle M. Lappe, Dakota L. Napoli, Kinley M. Wilkerson

Farmington Kaitlin A. Adams, Cassandra L. Black, Joni N. Boekemier, Riley C. Bohn, Aaron D. Bowles, Melissa L. Boyer, Helena K. Bradley, Isabelle G. Bradley, Danyelle N. Brewer, Andrea L. Bryson Gomez, Kevin J. Bullock, Blair N. Busenbark, Lauren N. Cartee, Jake B. Casey, Corey D. Cawvey, Megan E. Cecil, Brandon R. Cooper, Michelle R. Cover, Emily  Davidson, Kasondra D. Day, Michelle L. Dettling, Thomas R. Donaldson, Hannah R. Duncan, Megan C. Eaves, Emily C. Friedmeyer, Dean M. Friedrich, Emmaline G. Glore, Connie L. Green, Emily R. Greif, Alan R. Grenier, Melinda K. Hagen, Allyson M. Helms, Justin R. Herrington, Margaret V. Hull, Travis K. Jackson, Tessa L. Juliette, Lane J. Keehl, Bryan D. Kelley, Rebecca L. Kellogg, Macy M. King, Madison N. Mayberry, Amelia G. McDowell, Grace M. Miller, Melissa L. Miller, Shiloh Q. Miller, Emily  Motley, Nicola C. Myers, Bobbie R. Nash, Jenna  Nguyen, Amanda N. Noblin, Yuri M. Ray, Carly R. Robbs, Ashley A. Salz, Sydney G. Schoenbeck, Billie J. Since, Amelia G. Sproat, Marilyn R. Stough, Jaydyn N. Sullivan, Amanda K. Trokey, Luke S. Vanamburg, Annie M. Varhalla, William D. Vazques-Calderon, Ezekiel T. Wagganer, Ryan D. Wampler, Melissa A. Wheat, Joshua T. White, James L. Willis, Morgan L. Wood

Fredericktown Malyn L. Adams, Kelsey M. Armes, Erika A. Burns, Matthew C. Clifton, Angela M. Croney, Madison E. Dorsey, Tiffany J. Graham, Dana M. Griffon, Heather L. Harper, Abigail B. Hendrix, Jade D. Jagelovicz, Zachary A. Keller, Nicole L. Knobeloch, Jenna R. Martindale, Sasha A. McClure, Millie G. McDowell, Jacob R. Militzer, Seth D. Miller, Caitlyn C. Morgan, Ricky W. Phillips, Allie S. Pickert, Anna J. Pickert, Daniel J. Renshaw, Josie L. Tripp, Tyler E. Ury, Megan L. Wells, Alex M. Young

French Village Bailey S. Sipp

Irondale Andrew W. Brakefield, Cody A. Davis, Jessica D. Moman, Dylan  Turner

Ironton Emma J. Barker, Erna M. Barker, Karson K. Dement, Maerisa D. Easter, Elizabeth R. Hall, Kassandra A. Henson, Joseph B. Inman, Jackson T. Lamb, Britin J. McCarter, Shyanne R. Smith-Hotchkiss, Jacob T. Trowbridge

Leadwood Megan R. Barnett, Bonnie S. Peery, Haley A. Reese, Summer P. Steiniger, Tucker J. Watson

Marquand Mackenzie L. Lord

Park Hills Kimberly J. Almstedt, Zachary D. Barnes, Grace M. Bone, Hailey A. Bone, Tanner J. Cassid, Tyler W. Clark, Skilar A. Crocker, Abby L. Fitzgerald, Nora E. Graves, Ashley  Harris, Blair N. Hester, Danielle S. Higgins, Alexander T. Huff, Haley L. Jarrells, Danyelle R. Klempert, Riley J. Land, Anthony J. Landrigan, Jonah M. Lappe, Erin M. Malady, Ethan W. Martin, Jacqueline M. Martin, Kelsey M. Massey, Yancy K. McCarron, Dake X. McRaven, Joshawa A. McSpadden, Rebekka A. McSpadden, Jeffrey D. Packard, Joseph R. Phillips, Patrick I. Phillips, Brendan M. Pingel, Amanda W. Rector, Clayton A. Risenhoover, Riley N. Rogers, Wade D. Scherffius, Deaven A. Thomure, Haylee A. Watson, Heather C. Watson, Taylor H. Williamson, Jessica D. Wurst

Pilot Knob Corrie R. Barker, Destinee L. Gray, Crystal M. Holloway, Miranda R. Stirts

Potosi Jessica D. Boyer, Breanna J. Brown, Ryan J. Coleman, Brandi L. DeClue, Jordan M. Dierker, Jessica N. Hawkins, Anastasia A. Kondrashova, Catherine D. Marty, Kaitlyn E. McMillin, Kalvin H. Michael, Triston T. Murdick, K'ra N. Patterson Earnst, Hunter D. Reece, Kelly R. Sansoucie, Jeffrey D. Singer, Tiffany N. Thomas, Garrett O. Wilkinson

Sainte Genevieve Joshua P. Bader, Lauren N. Bell, Bailey P. Brewer, Michael R. Buchheit, Aaron P. Doza, April R. Flieg, Ashley M. Gretzmacher, Erin R. Hayward, Whitney N. Hilton, Macy A. Kertz, Timothy D. Kuenzel, Trenton F. Linderer, Savana R. Litterest, McKenzie E. McGee, Autumn R. Naeger, Kaylee A. Schmelzle, Kegan M. Schmelzle, Logan L. Schwent, Kayla A. Steiger, Kyleigh L. Sulkowski, Carrie L. Walls, Taylor M. Yates

Valles Mines Alexus G. Carr, Christine M. Morgan, Brianna L. Scott, Sarah C. Trautwein, Garrett C. Vessell, MaKayla A. White, Nathaniel J. White

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

