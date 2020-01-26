The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the Fall 2019 semester.
Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:
Arcadia Melissa L. Browers, Nathaniel J. Sahagun
Belgrade Emma D. Bradley, Timidel R. Goodson, Emily M. Nipper, Melissa A. Orrick
Belleview Peggy S. Hurt
Bismarck Jacob C. Lorenz, Jade E. McEntire
Bloomsdale Breea J. Harmon
Bonne Terre Jordan N. Carrow, Madeline G. Civey, Blake M. Decker, Stephanie L. Declue, Jesse L. Hootselle, Samantha E. Kelley, Walker B. Mallette, Cassandra A. McCoy, Matthew C. Murdick, Alyssa P. Myers, Camryn E. Pack, Kayla D. Reeves, McKenzi P. Sheldon, Abby K. Turnbough
Cadet Jordan E. Luther, Scott P. Ryon, Jessica N. Womack
Desloge Miranda R. Black, Jenny V. Boyer, Allayna M. Campbell, Jason M. Mahurin, Kourtney O. Wood
Doe Run Kammi R. Keehl
Farmington Ronald J. Boyd, Katelyn M. Boyer, Hailee C. Coleman, Hannah G. Coleman, Lilly A. Combs, Gillian E. Cummins, Jared R. Degonia, Abigail C. Doty, Sloane E. Elam, Mackenzie J. Govro, Morgan J. Govro, Ella K. Gray, Nathaniel L. Greif, Staci M. Hammock, Kyle R. Hatch, Austin S. Henson, Kimberly E. Jackson, Kevin L. Kappler, Olivia M. Klug, Caitlyn E. Mabry, Alysa K. Massey, Alissa H. McCandliss, Emily D. Miller, Justin C. Minks, Anthony A. Schmid, Kurtis J. Stevens, Natalie S. Thomure, Katelyn M. Thorne, Samuel W. Toppins, Laney R. Tucker
Fredericktown Connor M. DeFrancesco, Matthew W. Ferrell, Amaris H. Fischer, Elie C. Fischer, Chloe M. Forsythe, Angela D. Garrity, Lily C. Hovis, Amber D. Huckaba, Tiffene J. Lindley, Regina D. Mills, David K. Settle, Toni R. Summers, Katrina M. Tinnin, Lauren K. Wagganer, Joni M. Warren, Amber L. Wilkinson
Irondale Terin N. Ashby, Emma E. Mackay, Cameryn A. Yount
Ironton Trenton G. Berghaus, Macey M. Browers, Jarrett W. Davis, Lia J. Hodge, Melody A. Johnson, Kayleena N. Jones, Gracie L. Layton, Michele L. Mayes
Leadwood Desirea J. Eckhoff
Marquand Kimberly N. Weekley
Mineral Point Abbigail G. Cain, Chessa A. Coleman, Amy R. Mosier, Leigh A. Skiles
Park Hills Katie C. Babcock, Devin J. Bainbridge, Gina J. Bannister, Trevor S. Bradley, Hannah J. Farley, Emily E. French, Katherine M. Hillis, Joshua M. Koenig, Mason T. Labrot, Cassandra L. Marler, Dustin M. Miller, Mackenzie N. Mills, Ryan A. Retzer, Ryne K. Scherffius, Ian J. Smith, Abigail L. Spain, Gabriel A. Sungcad, Kelleeta N. Wisdom, Zoey E. Zahradka
Potosi Peyton N. Blair, Makayla A. Bourbon, Cassidy M. DeClue, Hannah G. Dickinson, Kayla E. Hollinsworth, Alexis J. Winick, Shelby N. Woods
Saint Mary Miranda N. Johnson
You have free articles remaining.
Sainte Genevieve Alivia A. Bauman, Amber E. Bequette, Ashley P. Bess, Angelena E. Gretzmacher, Amanda L. Kistler, Shelby P. Manes, Xavier A. Moore, Jessica P. Schweiss, Taylor L. Siebert, Kindal R. Stoll
The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:
Arcadia Dawn R. Beech, Haleigh A. Usher, Katelyn D. Whited, Jayla M. Wilson
Bismarck Aaron Boes, Macy S. Butery, Erin N. Camden, Andrew C. Crawford, Amanda M. Donze, Hunter J. Drake, Kaytlin E. Henson, Sydney R. Horton, Caitlin M. Ray, Ashton R. Womble
Bloomsdale Mackenzie S. Kertz
Bonne Terre Harley C. Barton, Karissa E. Belfield, Katelynn E. Bennett, Karly N. Bess, Logan J. Blair, Earl K. Byington, Amanda G. Byrd, Carson Q. Clabaugh, Jamie R. Dalton, Lydia N. Dean, Kalub I. Evans, Andrew D. Forney, Halee R. Gibson, Skylar M. Hultberg, Nicholas T. Inserra, Alyssa K. Jenkins, Kimberly Luebbert, Jessyca R. Mace, Christopher A. McDonald, Riley E. McFerron, Ivy G. Meinershagen, Peyton J. Nipper, Stephanie H. Pettus, Amanda K. Slover, Lucas D. Spray, Dawne R. Taylor, Kristin L. Thurman, Grace E. Veach, Jason C. Vielma, Cody D. Wade, Lacie R. Walls, Samuel S. Wampler, Sarah E. Wilfong, Dawn M. Woodruff
Cadet Summer H. Bourbon, Allyson R. Coleman, Hailey R. Jennings, Macy C. Ketcherside, Gabriella N. Miller, Jessica L. Yates
Desloge Samantha J. Deaton, Shannon D. Edwards, Kaelee R. Hale, Hayden C. LaChance, Reese M. Long, Maggie L. Mesey, Tara L. Mossinghoff, Emily J. Reed, Whitney J. Reed, Emily A. Robinson, Brady T. Shropshire, Tashia M. Will, Justin A. Wood
Doe Run Meghan L. Barnhouse, Heather G. Beard, April S. Farmer, Elle M. Lappe, Dakota L. Napoli, Kinley M. Wilkerson
Farmington Kaitlin A. Adams, Cassandra L. Black, Joni N. Boekemier, Riley C. Bohn, Aaron D. Bowles, Melissa L. Boyer, Helena K. Bradley, Isabelle G. Bradley, Danyelle N. Brewer, Andrea L. Bryson Gomez, Kevin J. Bullock, Blair N. Busenbark, Lauren N. Cartee, Jake B. Casey, Corey D. Cawvey, Megan E. Cecil, Brandon R. Cooper, Michelle R. Cover, Emily Davidson, Kasondra D. Day, Michelle L. Dettling, Thomas R. Donaldson, Hannah R. Duncan, Megan C. Eaves, Emily C. Friedmeyer, Dean M. Friedrich, Emmaline G. Glore, Connie L. Green, Emily R. Greif, Alan R. Grenier, Melinda K. Hagen, Allyson M. Helms, Justin R. Herrington, Margaret V. Hull, Travis K. Jackson, Tessa L. Juliette, Lane J. Keehl, Bryan D. Kelley, Rebecca L. Kellogg, Macy M. King, Madison N. Mayberry, Amelia G. McDowell, Grace M. Miller, Melissa L. Miller, Shiloh Q. Miller, Emily Motley, Nicola C. Myers, Bobbie R. Nash, Jenna Nguyen, Amanda N. Noblin, Yuri M. Ray, Carly R. Robbs, Ashley A. Salz, Sydney G. Schoenbeck, Billie J. Since, Amelia G. Sproat, Marilyn R. Stough, Jaydyn N. Sullivan, Amanda K. Trokey, Luke S. Vanamburg, Annie M. Varhalla, William D. Vazques-Calderon, Ezekiel T. Wagganer, Ryan D. Wampler, Melissa A. Wheat, Joshua T. White, James L. Willis, Morgan L. Wood
Fredericktown Malyn L. Adams, Kelsey M. Armes, Erika A. Burns, Matthew C. Clifton, Angela M. Croney, Madison E. Dorsey, Tiffany J. Graham, Dana M. Griffon, Heather L. Harper, Abigail B. Hendrix, Jade D. Jagelovicz, Zachary A. Keller, Nicole L. Knobeloch, Jenna R. Martindale, Sasha A. McClure, Millie G. McDowell, Jacob R. Militzer, Seth D. Miller, Caitlyn C. Morgan, Ricky W. Phillips, Allie S. Pickert, Anna J. Pickert, Daniel J. Renshaw, Josie L. Tripp, Tyler E. Ury, Megan L. Wells, Alex M. Young
French Village Bailey S. Sipp
Irondale Andrew W. Brakefield, Cody A. Davis, Jessica D. Moman, Dylan Turner
Ironton Emma J. Barker, Erna M. Barker, Karson K. Dement, Maerisa D. Easter, Elizabeth R. Hall, Kassandra A. Henson, Joseph B. Inman, Jackson T. Lamb, Britin J. McCarter, Shyanne R. Smith-Hotchkiss, Jacob T. Trowbridge
Leadwood Megan R. Barnett, Bonnie S. Peery, Haley A. Reese, Summer P. Steiniger, Tucker J. Watson
Marquand Mackenzie L. Lord
Park Hills Kimberly J. Almstedt, Zachary D. Barnes, Grace M. Bone, Hailey A. Bone, Tanner J. Cassid, Tyler W. Clark, Skilar A. Crocker, Abby L. Fitzgerald, Nora E. Graves, Ashley Harris, Blair N. Hester, Danielle S. Higgins, Alexander T. Huff, Haley L. Jarrells, Danyelle R. Klempert, Riley J. Land, Anthony J. Landrigan, Jonah M. Lappe, Erin M. Malady, Ethan W. Martin, Jacqueline M. Martin, Kelsey M. Massey, Yancy K. McCarron, Dake X. McRaven, Joshawa A. McSpadden, Rebekka A. McSpadden, Jeffrey D. Packard, Joseph R. Phillips, Patrick I. Phillips, Brendan M. Pingel, Amanda W. Rector, Clayton A. Risenhoover, Riley N. Rogers, Wade D. Scherffius, Deaven A. Thomure, Haylee A. Watson, Heather C. Watson, Taylor H. Williamson, Jessica D. Wurst
Pilot Knob Corrie R. Barker, Destinee L. Gray, Crystal M. Holloway, Miranda R. Stirts
Potosi Jessica D. Boyer, Breanna J. Brown, Ryan J. Coleman, Brandi L. DeClue, Jordan M. Dierker, Jessica N. Hawkins, Anastasia A. Kondrashova, Catherine D. Marty, Kaitlyn E. McMillin, Kalvin H. Michael, Triston T. Murdick, K'ra N. Patterson Earnst, Hunter D. Reece, Kelly R. Sansoucie, Jeffrey D. Singer, Tiffany N. Thomas, Garrett O. Wilkinson
Sainte Genevieve Joshua P. Bader, Lauren N. Bell, Bailey P. Brewer, Michael R. Buchheit, Aaron P. Doza, April R. Flieg, Ashley M. Gretzmacher, Erin R. Hayward, Whitney N. Hilton, Macy A. Kertz, Timothy D. Kuenzel, Trenton F. Linderer, Savana R. Litterest, McKenzie E. McGee, Autumn R. Naeger, Kaylee A. Schmelzle, Kegan M. Schmelzle, Logan L. Schwent, Kayla A. Steiger, Kyleigh L. Sulkowski, Carrie L. Walls, Taylor M. Yates
Valles Mines Alexus G. Carr, Christine M. Morgan, Brianna L. Scott, Sarah C. Trautwein, Garrett C. Vessell, MaKayla A. White, Nathaniel J. White
For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.