MAC donates supplies to medical professionals

Several Mineral Area College departments have stepped up this week to donate supplies to medical professionals in the area.

According to MAC Director of Communications Danielle Basler, the Allied Health Department donated masks with face shields to Parkland Health Center. They also are sending isolation gowns, emesis bags, safety glasses, masks with face shields, and various gloves to the Washington County Ambulance District.

“These supplies would normally have been used in classes or were extras left over from past semesters,” Basler said. “Since we have moved to online delivery for the remainder of the semester, our students no longer had an immediate need for these items. We’re happy to know that these supplies will be put to good use by medical professionals and healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this unprecedented battle.”

The Science Department also donated 400 goggles, 400 lab aprons, and thousands of pairs of nitrile gloves to Bonne Terre Urgent Care, who will be sharing the contributions with its offices in Farmington, Fredericktown, and Potosi.

MAC posted on its Facebook page, “We think Chemistry Associate Professor Dr. Nathan Calkins said it best, ‘We are stronger together... even if we are six feet apart!’”

