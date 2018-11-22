Try 3 months for $3

Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 has announced its selections for Student of the Month for Central, North County and West County high schools.

Central High School

Central’s first Elks Student of the Month for the new school year is freshman Raelyn Winick.

“Raelyn was a tremendous help during homecoming week,” said school counselor Ken Halter. “She was instrumental in leading the freshman class in their float building endeavors.”

According to Halter, Winick is a member of the pep club, student advisory, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the music club.

“Raelyn is extremely talented in the vocal music world,” he said. “She is a member of the Central High School Concert Choir and is also an aspiring singer and songwriter. She has already released her first country music album.”

North County High School

North County has selected Megan Matlock as its Elks Student of the Month for September. The following is what the staff member who nominated her wrote:

“I’d like to nominate Megan Matlock,” the staff member said. “Megan has taken the most demanding courses NCHS offers. She is incredibly bright; respected by the faculty and her peers; and works will with her classmates. Her positive attitude is infectious. She would make a great student of the month.”

West County High School

West County has selected senior Rebekka McSpadden as its Student of the Month for September.

“Rebekka takes college dual enrollment classes along with her other coursework,” said school counselor Jennifer Seabourne. “She works very hard to maintain academic excellence.”

McSpadden is also a member of West County’s cross-country team. She eventually wants to become a nurse and has also considered going into the military.

