MAC Elks Christmas food boxes delivered

The Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge in Desloge was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as volunteers gathered to deliver around 130 boxes of food to needy families throughout the area with the help of the East Missouri Action Agency.

The delivery of Christmas food boxes to the less fortunate has been a project of the MAC Elks for many years and one overseen by organizer and chairperson Cathy Dickerson for the past two decades.

"Years ago, we did food baskets,” said Roland Seal, past exalted ruler and current MAC Elks Board of Directors chairman. “We gathered them, and the members submitted names and that was how they were distributed. Cathy Dickerson and her late husband Bill jumped in about 20 years ago when we resurrected the program. They started to organize everything.

“We partnered with East Missouri Action Agency and Jan Cooley coordinated the project on their end. Project Head Start was how we got the names so that we knew the people who got the baskets really needed them. We also partnered with the Park Hills Save-A-Lot manager, Jon Berry, as far as getting the food items and turkeys for us at a good price.”

The project began with 25 boxes being delivered and this year it’s grown to a total of 127. Each of the baskets is filled with $45 worth of food items plus a turkey that is distributed to the families later in the day through the Park Hills Save-A-Lot.

Dickerson, who lost her husband last year and has been dealing with health issues of her own, was aided this year by co-chairs Erin Seiberlich and Ellie Tucker.

“They kind of ramrodded the whole show and did everything,” Seal explained.

As Dickerson and Seal began listing the businesses and organizations that made this year’s project possible, it became obvious that this is a community affair.

“Proffer Produce in Park Hills donated all the boxes we used today,” Dickerson said. “The Women’s Auxiliary of Leadington VFW Post 5741 provided 20 boxes along with turkeys and Family Fun Center in Bonne Terre donated $1,000.

“Independent truck driver John Highley drove from Indiana straight through so he could make it in the morning time to pick up all the food. He left Indiana at 9 or 10 o’clock at night and he made it in at 6. Then he stayed awake until we went and picked up all the food and then drove his tractor-trailer over here so we could unload the food we loaded up at Save-A-Lot.”

Seal added that the lodge also received a $3,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation to fund the program.

When you total all of the above along with a sizable number of donations made by lodge members, about $8,000 was collected.

With southeast Missouri having among the highest poverty rates in the state, there is little doubt that this project is an important one for St. Francois County.

“East Missouri Action Agency is only funded for only so many people in our area because we stay within Park Hills, Desloge and Bonne Terre,” Dickerson said. “It’s unbelievable what the poverty level is that can qualify for this.”

When Dickerson was asked why she has continued providing leadership for the Christmas food delivery for 20 years, she said, “Because I’m very passionate about the program. I was a single mom for 10 years raising a child on my own. I know what it’s like to be on rock bottom. That’s the reason why I took it on.”

Tucker and Seiberlich had their own reasons for jumping on board to help out with this year’s project.

Tucker said, “I got involved because [Dickerson] is my best buddy and she needed the help.”

Everyone in the room let out a hearty laugh when Erin Seiberlich offered her reason for taking part in the project.

“Because they made me!” she said with a big smile. Then she added, “I just want to thank everybody who helped. We had so many volunteers show up to put boxes together this year.”

MAC Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Blanton had the last word about his lodge's Christmas food box project, saying, “I think it’s great! We do it because ‘we care, and we share!’ It’s all about helping the community.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

