MAC Elks Lodge donates $2,000 to Shared Blessings shelter

The Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 in Desloge presented Shared Blessings with their Gratitude Grant last month.

Shelly Bess, Shared Blessings board member and former executive director, said the transitional shelter in Bonne Terre would use the $2,000 donation to purchase shelves for their new food cooler, beds, and bedding.

She said the facility is entirely dependent on volunteers, donations, and fundraisers, which haven’t been easy lately.

“This is a generous amount,” she added. “We don't typically get this size donation, so it helps tremendously. And it helps us to expand our services, so that we can help more people, not just those living there, but others.”

If a person meets the criteria to be accepted to the shelter, Bess said there is a good chance they can help the person gain independence in 90 days.

“It's a blessing to serve there,” she said. “You see how blessed you are. And it's always a wonderful day on move-out day when we can help them with the donations that have come in as they start their new homes.”