MAC Elks Lodge donates to area food pantries

The Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge #2583 in Desloge presented four area food pantries with a donation check before Christmas.

The food pantries that each received part of the $4,000 were Elvins, Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent de Paul, House of Praise, and St. Joseph Church/St. Vincent de Paul.

“These pantries have been around a while, so they have a good track record of helping a lot of people in the community,” Exalted Ruler Anna Kleiner said.

She said the donations are from the lodge raising money for the Elks National Foundation (ENF), which awards grants back to the lodges for community service projects.

“The Spotlight Grant and the Gratitude Grant from ENF are supporting this particular donation to the food pantries - highlighting our efforts and ENF priorities to meet people's food needs during the pandemic,” she said.

Area families are referred to the food pantries through the East Missouri Action Agency.

Karen Medlin with the House of Praise Food Pantry in Desloge said the donation from the lodge means a lot, especially this year. It’s been tough this year with a lot of the fundraisers for the food pantries getting cancelled.

“We don’t want anyone to go hungry,” Medlin added.

