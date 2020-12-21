MAC Elks Lodge, EMAA partner to deliver food boxes

Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583, in partnership with the East Missouri Action Agency’s Head Start and Community Service programs, delivered 120 boxes of food to families in need in the Parkland area last week.

This is an annual event for the two organizations.

Members of the Elks Lodge donated food, plus $20 for a turkey, according to organizer Cathy Dickerson. She gave the members a list of food for each of the boxes, so each would make a complete holiday meal. Some members also donated money and she shopped for the food items.

Dickerson said it hasn’t been easy getting all the food together this year with the pandemic. Each box contains about $60 worth of food.

“I started working on it, actually, in August,” she added. “It's taken me that long to get it all together because of the 2020 COVID.”

The Elks got all the boxes organized and ready to go and EMAA made the deliveries, stopping at Save-A-Lot first to get the turkeys.

It’s rewarding to help the families each year, Dickerson said.

“We've all been very, very fortunate,” she said. “It's just a just an amazing opportunity that we can do.”