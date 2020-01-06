Mineral Area College ended 2019 with two of its employees having recently received state awards.
Dr. Margaret Williams, professor of chemistry at MAC, received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching this fall from the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA).
This award is presented to an “outstanding faculty member” from every participating higher education institution in the state.
The awards are given out based on “effective teaching, effective advising, service to the university community, commitment to higher standards or excellence and success in nurturing student achievement."
Williams has taught chemistry on the MAC campus since 1995, and in the past has been described by her colleagues as a “go-to-person” that is always willing to listen.”
Prior to receiving this award, Williams was also elected by her colleagues for the 2019 MAC Faculty Member of the Year award for her “positive impact at the college”.
She has a reputation as a “campus leader” who spends a lot of time looking for ways to improve how she teaches and makes time to meet and help her students and provide guidance for her fellow colleagues.
Dr. Amy Henson, chief information officer at MAC, received the MCCA's Senior Service Award.
The MCCA Annual Recognition and Excellence Awards program is “dedicated to recognizing individuals and institutions that have set the standard of excellence during the year."
Henson received this award at the organization’s annual convention in Kansas City.
Henson has served MAC for 28 years. Throughout her years at MAC, she has worked as a full-time faculty member, department chair and currently serves in the capacity of overseeing the IT department on campus.
It has been said of Henson that she is “instrumental in many facets of leadership, contributing to work on accreditation, faculty and strategy forums as well as the implementation of a new website and IT infrastructure at the institution."
