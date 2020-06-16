MAC establishes diversity and inclusion scholarship

The Mineral Area College Foundation has established a Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship in honor of all victims of racial injustice.
“We as a community college can respond to this moment in history by providing opportunities for access to education,” said MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour. “We must advocate for and listen to those whose voices are often silenced, for those who do not have the same opportunities or privileges as others, and for those who have historically been marginalized by society."
The scholarship will be funded entirely through private donations. Gifts can be made online at the Alumni/Foundation page on MineralArea.edu. Donors may also mail a check to MAC Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. Please note the Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship fund on your check.
For more information, contact MAC Director of Development Kevin Thurman at 573-518-2261 or kthurman@MineralArea.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.