MAC extends spring break, to move classes online for semester

Mineral Area College has decided to extend spring break for students by a week and then move classes online starting March 23 in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a statement posted to the school’s website on Friday.

“This is a fast moving situation and we made the decision to be proactive rather than waiting for a confirmed case,” MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said.

No classes will be held during the week of March 16-20. Instruction will move to a virtual format beginning March 23 through the end of the spring semester. Courses with a lab, clinical, field or performance component will be evaluated for alternative delivery methods, according to the statement.

Faculty and staff will return and normal campus operations will resume on Monday. But there may be some services that are not available. Faculty and staff will use next week to transition classes to online format for the rest of the semester.

College Park, student housing apartments, will remain open and food services will remain operational at this time.