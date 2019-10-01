Mineral Area College is known for providing students a quality, affordable education and has changed the course of countless students’ lives and fortified the local workforce by preparing highly skilled and employable graduates.
MAC’s commitment to educational excellence hinges on providing current curriculum built on contemporary industry standards and staying up to date on rapidly changing technology. These fundamental keys ensure that MAC graduates have the best opportunities for success.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also recognizes the high cost for meeting the dynamic needs of students, insomuch as the department provides a partial grant funding opportunity to bolster the efforts of proven academic institutions.
The incentive provides a $3-for-$1 match for the development and expansion of quality career education. Mineral Area College Foundation is appealing to the community to assist in the endeavor to keep the college on the leading edge of preparing students for the workforce.
The Enhancement Grant provides a large portion of the funds required to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, curriculum and training programs. The MAC Foundation is offering the opportunity for the community to contribute in the form of monetary donations to expand and support current programs.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to be able to make a donation and take advantage of the $3-for-$1 match,” MAC Foundation President Tony Myers said. “The donation yields a much bigger impact in our community.”
This fundraising effort was previously known as the Simmons Match Campaign, which for many years was headed by the late Dr. Gayle Simmons and his late wife, Rowena.
“The couple were lifetime educators who knew the importance of the Enhancement Grant and what it could mean for the students of Mineral Area College,” stated Myers.
The Enhancement Grant Campaign will run through Dec. 31, 2019. Give online at www.MineralArea.edu/AlumniFoundation and click on Give. Donations may be sent to Mineral Area College Foundation at P.O. Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. For more information, please call 573-518-2114.
