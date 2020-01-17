The Mineral Area College Foundation is switching up its normal agenda of fundraisers by hosting its first-ever MAC Foundation Trivia Night Jan. 24 at the Bob Sechrest Field House.
“We were looking for another fundraiser that was fun, exciting and unique to raise money for the annual fund,” explained Director of Development Kevin Thurman.
The MAC Foundation, which has been around since 1983, has a mission to “advance, encourage, assist, promote and support the growth and development of Mineral Area College, its student body, faculty and administration."
Every year, the foundation has an annual budget to raise to keep the work the foundation does going which often includes “both ongoing and special projects and shall also include development and improvement of the college’s physical facilities."
The trivia night is still a few weeks away, but MAC in encouraging people to sign up in teams as soon as possible because they are hopeful that the spots open for the night will fill up quickly.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia at 7 p.m. The cost to have a team for the night is $160, and a team can have up to eight players. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions for each round. In addition to the trivia night, there will also be a nacho bar, pizza, soda and water.
The nacho bar will be courtesy of the MAC cafeteria, and the pizza is being donated by Little Caesars for the event.
Alcoholic drinks will be allowed for individuals who are 21 years of age and older. There will be security to check those drinking are of age, and anyone who brings alcoholic drinks will have an armband to put on.
Going along with the trivia night, there will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
“We also wanted to do a silent auction because everyone loves that,” said Thurman.
The Foundation is still looking for donations for the silent auction as well.
“For the silent auction, we would really love to see businesses donate gift certificates or items from their businesses,” said Thurman.
Another thing that businesses can do for the trivia night is sign up for a $300 signature table.
There are only 10 of these tables available, and it includes a team entry, a round sponsorship with “numerous mentions” of the business, the businesses logo on the answer sheet for the sponsored round, a reserved table for your team and five mulligans.
“I am expecting a good turnout for the night,” said Thurman. “We have heard a lot of good feedback from the MAC Foundation Board and MAC employees themselves.”
“My goal for the night is to have at least 25 teams and 50 silent auction items,” continued Thurman.
Even if an individual is unable to attend the trivia night, he or she is still welcome to make a donation to the MAC Foundation, and this can be done online at https://mineralarea.edu/alumnifoundation/.
To sign up for the MAC Foundation Trivia Night, visit MineralArea.edu/AlumniFoundation/ or call 573-518-2114.
For questions regarding donations for The Foundation or an interest in donating a silent auction item, people can contact Kevin Thurman at 573-518-2261 or at kthurman@MineralArea.edu
