MAC holds 97th commencement for 2021 graduates

The 97th Mineral Area College Commencement saw about 270 students awarded associate degrees before a full house of family, friends, MAC administrators and instructors, as well as alumni and current students who gathered Saturday morning in the Robert E. Sechrest Sr. Field House.
Commencement began with the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” and ended with the "Fanfare and Recessional," both pieces performed by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Chamber Brass.
In his welcome and introduction, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour mentioned 370 students were graduating from the school this spring, although not all participated in Saturday’s ceremony.
Following Gilgour’s opening remarks, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by the MAC Singers, under the direction of Sherry Francis.
Peggy Ropelle was recognized by the president as this year’s recipient of the N. Gayle and Rowena Simmons Distinguished Service Award. One of the school’s highest honors, it is given to a community member who has had an affiliation with the college and distinguished themselves in outstanding community service.
Ropelle spent her early years in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula before moving to Farmington with her family during middle school. After graduating from Farmington High School, she attended Mineral Area College where she earned an Associate of Arts degree before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia to complete a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Home Economics with a minor in English. She later earned a Master of Public Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
For more than 35 years, Ropelle has served MAC and its students. She began working at the school in 1985 and was initially hired into a grand-funded program focusing on recruiting adult populations to community colleges. In that role, her influence helped change the paths of adults facing a career or lifestyle change, providing educational, career, college, financial aid, and professional development resources to improve non-traditional students’ lives.
From the start, a small portion of her position was to develop the newly formed Mineral Area College Foundation and promote alumni relations. As grant funding subsided, Ropelle transitioned to the role of foundation director, where her responsibilities centered on special events, fundraising and friend-raising for the foundation and alumni.
Ropelle, along with former MAC president Dr. Terry Barnes, helped revive homecoming at the school in 2002. The event continues to bring hundreds of students, alumni and community members to MAC each year. Another of Ropelle’s contributions to MAC was the creation and publication of the Alumni Magazine. Begun as a two-sided, typewritten newsletter in the late 1980s, it has evolved into a full-color magazine sharing college news with alumni and friends. Ropelle retired from MAC in 2010 but her commitment to serving the college continues.
Following the recognition of Ropelle, Provost Roger McMillian announced that Brandi Dumke of Viburnum is this year’s recipient of the Henry Y. Cashion Memorial Award for Radiology Excellence. The award recognizes exceptional performance by a Radiologic Technology student for the entire two-year period of enrollment. It is given to the graduating student who has maintained academic excellence, outstanding clinical performance and a professional rapport as defined by fellow radiologic technologists.
Dumke, a 2021 graduate of the Radiology Program at MAC, is graduating with a 4.0 GPA with her Associate of Science degree after completing her classroom training at MAC and clinical training at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Dumke plans to cross-train and work in mammography.
Six MAC students were named recipients of this year’s outstanding student awards. They are Madison Bickel, art; Melody Francis, arts and sciences; Malevy Leons, athletics; Mandy Vaillancourt, career and technical education; Derika Amsden, leadership and campus service; and Grace Miller, theatre.
Faculty marshals recognized at commencement were Dr. Nathan Calkins, chemistry; Dr. Shawn Young, education program coordinator; Lana LaBruyere, business education; and April Warner, art.
The commencement address was delivered by Brian Millner, president of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA).
In his introduction of Millner, Gilgour said, “Brian has served as the president and CEO of the MCCA since 2017. MCCA represents Missouri’s 12 community colleges, providing advocacy, professional development, and opportunities for collaboration on programs and services.
“Under his leadership, MCCA has doubled the number of individual members in the association and increased attendance at the most recent annual conference by nearly three times. He has worked to increase legislative support for our colleges which could result in additional investment from the state. The face of MCCA in Jefferson City, he is spearheading the association’s current legislative priority of securing an increase of $30 million in core funding for community colleges.
“Brian has served his passion for public higher education and governmental relations in various positions throughout his career. Before joining MCCA, he was the chief of staff at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also has years of experience with state legislation, previously serving as legislative director for the Missouri Department of Economic Development and as a legislative consultant with John Bardgett & Associates, where he represented MCCA at the Missouri capitol.
“Millner has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received a Master of Public Affairs from the Truman School at the University of Missouri-Columbia and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education from Texas Tech.
“A Missouri native, Millner was raised in St. Louis and now resides in Columbia with his wife and their three daughters.”
Addressing the graduates, Millner encouraged the students to overcome the adversities everyone faces and continue working toward their education goals.
Speaking about the importance of community colleges in offering an inexpensive way to gain the education needed for a successful career, Millner said, “As president of MCCA, I have the opportunity to share with our elected officials in Jefferson City, the great work happening in each of Missouri’s 12 community colleges. MCCA’s main responsibility is to advocate on behalf of our sector for the resources necessary to continue to provide high quality, affordable higher education and workforce training. In prior years, in legislative sessions, when decisions were made about how they should spend limited public resources, we’ve had a hard time convincing legislators to continue funding community colleges at the levels they want to spend.
“However, with the legislature ending their session at 6 o’clock last night, we had an incredibly successful legislative session. The Missouri Legislature voted to increase community college core funding by $10 million. They also agreed to provide $18 million in one-time funding for much-needed maintenance repair on our campuses, to fully fund the A+ Scholarship, and to provide funding for the Fast-Track Workforce Training Grant for adults 25 and older.”
Following Millner’s address, McMillian recognized student honorees and then presented the candidates for degrees and certificates to the college president. Gilgour concluded the commencement ceremony with the conferring of degrees and certificates.
