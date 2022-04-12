MAC holds First Responders Appreciation Day barbecue

A First Responders Appreciation Day barbecue was held at Mineral Area College on Tuesday to show gratitude for the area's first responders. A raffle also took place at the barbecue, benefiting BackStoppers.

Volunteers from BackStoppers and Mineral Area College set up the grill near the quad and began serving barbecued favorites at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Area police officers, firefighters, other emergency personnel, and MAC students enjoyed lunch in the Arts and Sciences building after passing through the food line set up inside.

As lunchtime wound down just before 1 p.m., organizers drew a winning raffle ticket for a gift package containing several donated items from Park Hills area businesses and the college.

Pam Junge, who helped out by bringing several food items, was Tuesday's lucky raffle winner.

The raffle raised a total of $584 for BackStoppers, an organization that provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in its coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty. In addition, BackStoppers provides assistance to first responders who suffer a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

MAC Veterans Club and Student Involvement Committee Advisor Todd Kline said some of the inspiration for the event came from the recent tragedy experienced by the community on March 17, when Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns was killed, and Bonne Terre Corporal Garrett Worley was seriously injured in the line of duty. Kline said he had also been motivated to organize the barbecue as this week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

"I'm really happy with the turnout," said Kline. "We just wanted to show appreciation for all the law enforcement officers, firefighters, and all of the first responders."

Kline said he was also thankful for the help of volunteers who had made Tuesday's barbecue possible.

