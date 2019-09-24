{{featured_button_text}}
MAC holds welcome reception for new president

Gilgour

 Submitted by Mineral Area College

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees will hold a welcome reception for President Dr. Joe Gilgour from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Fine Arts Theater lobby on the Park Hills campus.

The community is invited to attend this free event to meet Gilgour and welcome him to the community and learn more about his vision for the college.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gilgour's term as MAC’s president began in July. He has worked for 14 years in Missouri two-year institutions. Most recently he worked as dean of Student and Academic Support Services at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

For more information, please contact Amy McKenna-Jones, executive administrative assistant at 573-518-2146 or mjones@MineralArea.edu.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments