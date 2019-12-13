{{featured_button_text}}
Dec. MAC Board of Trustees Meeting

Dr. Kevin White (right), chair of the Mineral Area College Music Department, is presented the Champion of Excellence award by Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

During the December Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting, President Joe Gilgour began the president’s report by stating, “it is a great day to be a Cardinal."

At last month’s meeting Gilgour introduced the Champion of Excellence award to the board and stuck with that theme by presenting the award to Dr. Kevin White, music department chair.

“Really as far as community representation, I can’t think of anyone better besides Dr. White here, who is either doing the Baby Boomer Concert or the History of Country Music Show, who is everywhere representing MAC,” said Gilgour. “A lot of what he does, which he won’t say, comes at his own personal expense so, we just wanted to recognize Dr. White for his contribution.”

Later in the meeting, Scott Collinsworth, president of Classified Staff, presented SEMO Family Violence Council with a check for nearly $900. The donation was made with the proceeds from fundraisers including T-shirt sales and the lottery tree at the holiday event held at MAC.

Gilgour had exciting news to share with the board.

“The biggest news of the week is last night [Wednesday night] North County School Board voted unanimously to approve the moving forward on the development of a plan to transition the UniTec Career Center to Mineral Area College,” said Gilgour. “That is really exciting. It is something that I know is a huge step in the direction of having the career center here on campus.

“It helps out North County, it helps out UniTec, and it helps out those students in the community.”

Gilgour went on to say that he thinks this is just “a great piece of the puzzle” in moving forward and having the unanimous support the previous night was very much appreciated.

Currently, there are not any established plans for moving UniTec to the MAC campus, and it is just being talked about.

He closed by saying that he believes good things are happening at MAC and that 2020 is going to be a good year.

Julie Sheets, dean of Student Services, introduced Krissie Byers as the new registration/records assistant.

Angela Erickson, of the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program at MAC, presented the board with what actions the program has taken since 2017 to improve retention among students. According to Erickson, retention and examination results have increased a significant amount. The board congratulated Erickson on the good report.

Other things discussed were three second readings of different policies that were approved unanimously, the approval of external audited statements and the approval of the two-year academic calendar.

The next MAC Board of Trustees meeting will be on Jan. 16.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

