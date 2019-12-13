During the December Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting, President Joe Gilgour began the president’s report by stating, “it is a great day to be a Cardinal."
At last month’s meeting Gilgour introduced the Champion of Excellence award to the board and stuck with that theme by presenting the award to Dr. Kevin White, music department chair.
“Really as far as community representation, I can’t think of anyone better besides Dr. White here, who is either doing the Baby Boomer Concert or the History of Country Music Show, who is everywhere representing MAC,” said Gilgour. “A lot of what he does, which he won’t say, comes at his own personal expense so, we just wanted to recognize Dr. White for his contribution.”
Later in the meeting, Scott Collinsworth, president of Classified Staff, presented SEMO Family Violence Council with a check for nearly $900. The donation was made with the proceeds from fundraisers including T-shirt sales and the lottery tree at the holiday event held at MAC.
Gilgour had exciting news to share with the board.
“The biggest news of the week is last night [Wednesday night] North County School Board voted unanimously to approve the moving forward on the development of a plan to transition the UniTec Career Center to Mineral Area College,” said Gilgour. “That is really exciting. It is something that I know is a huge step in the direction of having the career center here on campus.
“It helps out North County, it helps out UniTec, and it helps out those students in the community.”
You have free articles remaining.
Gilgour went on to say that he thinks this is just “a great piece of the puzzle” in moving forward and having the unanimous support the previous night was very much appreciated.
Currently, there are not any established plans for moving UniTec to the MAC campus, and it is just being talked about.
He closed by saying that he believes good things are happening at MAC and that 2020 is going to be a good year.
Julie Sheets, dean of Student Services, introduced Krissie Byers as the new registration/records assistant.
Angela Erickson, of the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program at MAC, presented the board with what actions the program has taken since 2017 to improve retention among students. According to Erickson, retention and examination results have increased a significant amount. The board congratulated Erickson on the good report.
Other things discussed were three second readings of different policies that were approved unanimously, the approval of external audited statements and the approval of the two-year academic calendar.
The next MAC Board of Trustees meeting will be on Jan. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.