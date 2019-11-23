The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met last week, touching on financial matters and celebrating areas in which the campus is moving forward.
According to MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, this year the college established the Champion of Excellence Award.
“Everyone here does a great job and works really hard,” said Gilgour. “But sometimes there are things that take you beyond your job description; whether that be a completion of a project or representing Mineral Area College in the community.”
Recently, the community college was visited by the Higher Learning Commission, and Gilgour called Accreditation and Assessment Coordinator Lesile Evans forward to recognize her for her efforts to prepare the college.
“You are aware that in the past few weeks we had a Higher Learning Commission site visit, and Leslie worked tirelessly for the past two years for this," he said. "Accreditation is a part of Leslie’s job description, but this and what she has done has been the ‘Super Bowl’ of that.
“We just wanted to recognize that with this peer-to-peer award, and being nominated by a peer, Leslie is our first-ever MAC Champion of Excellence Award recipient.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the board members and faculty members recognized three new employees.
The new employees are Tiffany Pike, administrative assistant in the Arts and Sciences Dean's Office, Dan Martin, the new soccer coach for the first-ever soccer team at MAC, and Logan Shropshire, a previous MAC graduate, as an IT technician.
During the board meeting, the 30-year partnership with Central Methodist University (CMU) was celebrated and Jeff Williams, site coordinator at CMU, gave the annual update.
“With nearly 3,000 graduates of the program in this region, this partnership has had a significant impact on the surrounding community with graduates working in a wide range of areas consisting of schools, hospitals, firms, law enforcement, counseling and social work, just to name a few,” said Williams.
Williams also shared new and recent matters that are taking place with CMU.
“The master of education program has expanded to include several options,” said Williams. “Originally it used to be a generic Masters of Ed but you can take it several directions now. This includes a Masters of Ed in Math, in Political Science, in English, in Special Education, Athletic Admin and Instructional Technology ... all options that students can pursue.”
“By next fall we look to be adding a Masters in School Admin as well,” continued Williams.
Williams said CMU will also be adding new programs consisting of a Bachelor of Science in Business, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Social Studies and English, Bachelor of Science in Sports Management, Bachelor of Science in Health Care Admin, and a Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
Williams closed in saying that CMU always seems to be looking for new opportunities for students and expanding the things they are able to do on its campus in partnership with MAC.
“Those that had the vision 30 years ago to start this agreement are to be commended,” said MAC Board Member Alan Wells.
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets presented the board with the enrollment report for the Spring 2020 semester.
Sheets shared that enrollment is still down; however, there was an increase in fall applications for 2019. The freshman class was larger by 171 students and online students increased by 58 students.
In the report, Sheets shared spring enrollment was down by 70 students from last year’s numbers, but there are still actions being taken as part of the retention effort.
Another matter brought to the table was the Higher Learning Commission update from Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Diana Stuart, and the campus is still waiting on the formal report from the HLC team.
Others matters discussed were the approval of the MAC/CMU articulation agreement, the approval of the first reading of the student email policy, the approval of the insurance provider and the approval of bank bids.
A first reading of the fund balance reserve policy and the first reading of the minimum fund balance policy brought some discussion to the table by the board members but were approved.
The next board meeting will take place on Dec. 12.
