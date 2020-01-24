“We have declared this year to be the year of the Cardinal in 2020,” Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour said during the January Board of Trustees meeting.
During the president’s report, Gilgour and others had positive reports to share with the board.
“We are hoping for a year of optimism and really big things happening for Mineral Area College,” said Gilgour.
However, Gilgour was not as excited to share the State of State Address from Governor Mike Parson for 2020.
“We were disappointed that the core funding for community colleges or higher education was not changed in his [Gov. Mike Parson] budget.”
“He did not add any money to higher education, but we believe legislators are in favor of our plan for Missouri Community College Association to increase core funding by $30 million for community colleges,” continued Gilgour.
Gilgour went on to publicly recognize Rep. Dale Wright, Rep. Mike Henderson and Sen. Gary Romine for their hard work on behalf of the community college mission.
“As I have said in here before, we are very fortunate to have legislators who care about the community college mission and what we do,” said Gilgour. “Not all community colleges in the state have that luxury.”
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets was “optimistic” concerning the enrollment report for the 2020 spring semester.
Sheets reported online enrollment is continuing to increase, and online enrollment is up by 90 students in comparison to last year.
On average, the amount of students enrolled has decreased since last year; however, Sheets pointed out students currently enrolled are taking more credit hours in comparison to past years which is a positive sign.
After this, the board heard a report from three different individuals about the TRIO Program.
The TRIO Program at MAC is made up of three separate programs: EXCEL/Student Services, Educational Talent Search and Upward Bound.
Rebecca Neighbors, of Upward Bound, informed the board that 2020 is the 25th anniversary of Upward Bound at MAC which is something to be celebrated.
Three individuals were introduced as new employees at MAC but not new to MAC in general as each person has previously studied with MAC.
The new employees are Interim Library Director Ryan Harrington, Programs of Study/Dual Credit Coordinator Sarah Rodgers and Public Safety Department Administrative Assistant Breea Harmon.
New business at the meeting consisted of the approval of the first reading of board policy concerning credit hours and the approval of a three-year contract with Jenzabar.
