MAC hoping for recorded commencement this spring

Gilgour was asked during his update about the possibility of having an in-person ceremony in mid-July, but he said it’s still too uncertain.

“Because we don’t know the certainty of what’s going to happen and where we are going to be in July, it’s impossible to say whether it would be a safe environment,” Gilgour responded. “And we don’t want to risk the safety of people by committing to a July date, putting a bunch of work into it and everybody getting ready to come and having to cancel it again. So this year is just going to look a little different, unfortunately.”

All summer classes at MAC have been moved online and all summer events on campus have been cancelled. But Gilgour said they are hoping to offer some on-ground services this summer.

He said they are hoping to reopen some offices and have some employees back to work on campus, starting May 18. They plan to reevaluate closer to that date to see if it needs to be extended.

“So that those who prefer to have face-to-face interaction to get their services met, can come into campuses and do that,” Gilgour said.

MAC has also started an emergency relief fund for students during the pandemic.