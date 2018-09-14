Mineral Area College’s Career Services Office and the Missouri Job Center in Park Hills will host a resume writing workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at MAC’s North College Center on the Park Hills campus.
The opportunity is open to students, alumni and the community at large, and is a free service.
Alison Sheets, director of MAC Career Services, said the workshop will be particularly beneficial to students. She can be reached for more information at asheets@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-3848.
“After a brief presentation, business professionals from the college and the Park Hills Job Center will sit down with attendees, review their resumes and offer individual suggestions," Sheets said. "Today, job seekers are asked to upload their resume to a website.
"Many mid- to large-size companies use applicant tracking software to weed through the many applications and resumes they receive. We will share tips and tricks on getting your resume beyond the applicant tracking software (ATS) and into the hands of a hiring manager. "
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.