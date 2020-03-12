MAC monitoring COVID-19 situation, to resume classes as normal

Mineral Area College plans to resume classes as normal on Monday after this week’s spring break.

Some colleges in the state, including the University of Missouri, Washington University and Truman State University, have decided to suspend in-person classes to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Two cases have now been reported in Missouri -- one in St. Louis County and one reported in Greene County Thursday.

“MAC is monitoring the situation and working closely with health officials in the community to do what is best for our students and employees,” President Dr. Joe Gilgour said. “We encourage our campus community to be vigilant in washing hands, not coming to campus if they do not feel well, and to keep an eye on our website and announcements for updates.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Gilgour said they are also having a meeting about it on Friday.

In a statement posted to its website on Thursday, the college said cleaning has been a priority during spring break.

“This week, while the college has been on spring break, the General Services staff has taken extra measures to clean classrooms and frequently touched surfaces,” the statement said. “Hand-sanitizing stations throughout campus have been checked and refilled.”

This weekend’s jazz fest will also proceed as planned at MAC, officials said Thursday.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.