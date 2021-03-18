MAC nursing students help at vaccine clinic on campus

Parkland Health Center is also vaccinating local residents who meet the current eligibility criteria in Phases 1A through 1B-Tier 3.

Those who are currently eligible and would like to get scheduled are encouraged to call Parkland's Medical Arts Clinic at 573-705-1282.

Pre-registration can also be done through BJC's website at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus.

Long-term care facility update

Americare Senior Living-operated facilities are heading into their final scheduled vaccine days, according to a release from the long-term care community.

Ashbrook in Farmington will have its third vaccine date on Thursday and Maplebrook and the Arbors, also in Farmington, will have their third date on Friday.

Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, the release said, each community has had three clinic dates set to ensure each resident has the opportunity to receive two vaccines. Residents who moved into a community prior to the second clinic date qualify to receive their vaccine at the community.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority at Americare, so as expected we are approaching the opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with utmost urgency and detailed planning,” said Clay Crosson, president and chief operating officer for Americare.

Even after the vaccine is administered, Americare will continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment, and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.