MAC nursing students help at vaccine clinic on campus

It’s spring break, but about 15 Mineral Area College nursing students are getting some practical experience.
On Tuesday, the students volunteered to give injections at Parkland Health Mart’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sechrest Fieldhouse on campus.
Getting hands-on clinical experience has been difficult for the students in the pandemic.
“We're giving 500 doses today, so that's pretty exciting,” MAC Allied Health Director Angela Erickson said. “They were limited in some of their clinicals this year. So this has been a really good opportunity for them to get in and, not only work on giving injections, but just that interpersonal communication with patients.”
An appointment was required for the clinic.
On Monday, individuals in Missouri’s Phase 1B, Tier 3 became eligible for the vaccine. This tier includes those who work in education.
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said during last week’s Board of Trustees meeting that MAC employees would be able to get vaccinated at the community event on campus.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 19.5% of the state’s population have received an initial dose of the vaccine; 10.5% have completed their vaccination.
In St. Francois County, 16.4% of the population have initiated vaccination.
Parkland Health Center update
Parkland Health Center is also vaccinating local residents who meet the current eligibility criteria in Phases 1A through 1B-Tier 3.
Those who are currently eligible and would like to get scheduled are encouraged to call Parkland's Medical Arts Clinic at 573-705-1282.
Pre-registration can also be done through BJC's website at https://www.bjc.org/coronavirus.
Long-term care facility update
Americare Senior Living-operated facilities are heading into their final scheduled vaccine days, according to a release from the long-term care community.
Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, the release said, each community has had three clinic dates set to ensure each resident has the opportunity to receive two vaccines. Residents who moved into a community prior to the second clinic date qualify to receive their vaccine at the community.
“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority at Americare, so as expected we are approaching the opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with utmost urgency and detailed planning,” said Clay Crosson, president and chief operating officer for Americare.
Even after the vaccine is administered, Americare will continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment, and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.
