According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center the focus in the ever-changing labor market has recently shifted to manufacturing and technical jobs. The days of “you have to go to college and get a four-year degree” have been left by the wayside. The reason for this is simple – the demand for those higher education positions has dropped drastically.
Mineral Area College has kept up with these trends in the labor market and has developed several programs that provide students with short-term training and certification. These students are able to obtain a certification usually in less than one year. The graduates are then able to go straight to work.
On June 13, in the midst of around 30 friends and relatives of the students, Mineral Area College graduated five individuals from their Pharmacy Technician Program who will likely go out to work in area pharmacies.
Graduates include Dalaney Breck of Irondale, Kristina Coffman-Crawford of St. Mary, Michael Hand of Farmington, April Robinson of Fredericktown, and Jessica Settlemoir of Fredericktown.
The Pharmacy Technician Program is a seven-month program and classes are traditionally held in the evenings and on Saturdays so that the students are still able to work or accommodate daycare needs.
Students in the program complete 288 hours of classroom instruction in pharmacology, mathematical conversions, introduction to pharmacy and pharmacy labs, pharmacy information systems, customer service, and leadership. Students are also required to complete 40 hours of clinical practice with one of the program’s pharmacy partners.
The program prepares students to take the National Pharmacy Technician Board Certification Exam which is taken following graduation.
The Pharmacy Technician program does not qualify for Federal Student Aid, however, there are programs available to assist with the tuition. Potential students interested in joining the next class should not delay. Today is the last day to register. To register contact the Director of Continuing Education at 573-518-2280.
