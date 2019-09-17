{{featured_button_text}}
Mineral Area College Career Services and the Park Hills Job Center will hold a manufacturing and mining hiring event on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in MAC’s Robert E. Sechrest Field House.

Mineral Area College postponed its start date for the Missouri Manufacturing Technician program to Sept. 24 with an end date of Nov. 21.

The main reason for the program being postponed is because Mineral Area College will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, and they are hoping to recruit more members for the Manufacturing Technician program during this hiring event. The delayed start date also allows for more time to process paperwork.

The Missouri Manufacturing Technician program is a tuition-free short-term program that offers job assistance for participants in the program.

A person can have little to no knowledge about this area of work to become a part of it because this program is focused on equipping people for entry-level positions at manufacturing facilities.

In addition to a Mineral Area College Certificate of Completion, individuals who successfully complete the program will receive an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour credential, an opportunity to obtain national Manufacturing Skill Standards Council Safety and Quality Practices & Measurement certifications and Missouri Manufacturing Technician Certificate upon successful completion of all program components.

For more information about the program, contact Tina Miller, Program Support specialist, at tmiller@MineralArea.edu, 573-518-3840 or Stacey Wideman, Program Support specialist, at swideman@MineralArea.edu, 573-518-2145.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

