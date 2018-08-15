Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MAC Practical Nursing students graduate
Buy Now

Mineral Area College graduates of the community college’s 58th class of the Practical Nursing Program participated in ceremonies on July 27. Graduating students included: (front row) Ajaii Bryant, Chanda Hamilton, Leslie Traut, Alison Patterson, RaeAnna Moyers, Christine Fahland, (middle row) Hannah Gibson, Anna-Katherine Miller, Amber Weiss, Barbara Heady, Emma Jones, Marie Collins, (back row) Lisa Williams, Stacey Redmond, Brett Miller, Tristan Rosa, Austin Bequette, Angela Cox, Emilee Kay, Samantha Finley.

 Provided by MAC

Mineral Area College graduates of the community college’s 58th class of the Practical Nursing Program participated in ceremonies on July 27 at the college’s Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills.

Graduating students included:

Austin L. Bequette, Farmington; Ajaii M. Bryant, Farmington; Marie E. Collins, Ste. Genevieve; Angela R. Cox, Fredericktown; Christine S. Fahland, Ste. Genevieve; Samantha A. Finley, Bonne Terre; Hannah T. Gibson, Bonne Terre; Chanda E. Hamilton, Des Arc; Barbara J. Heady, Fredericktown; Emma C. Jones, Park Hills; Emilee M. Kay, Fredericktown; Anna-Katherine Miller, Farmington; Brett A. Miller, Farmington; RaeAnna K. Moyers, Bonne Terre; Alison J. Patterson, Bonne Terre; Stacey E. Redmond, Park Hills; Tristan M. Rosa, Desloge; Leslie A. Traut, Perryville; Amber J. Weiss, Park Hills; Lisa M. Williams, Bonne Terre.

Class officers for the Practical Nursing Program’s 58th graduating class included: Christine Fahland, president; Stacey Redmond, vice president; Emilee Kay, secretary; Emma Jones, treasurer; Barbara Heady, assistant treasurer.

Mineral Area College Practical Nursing Program Coordinator Pam Junge, MSN RN welcomed the graduates, their families and friends, while Angela Erickson, MSN, RN, director of Allied Health, recognized guests and conferred graduation certificates

For more information regarding the Practical Nursing Program at Mineral Area College, call 573-518-2172.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments