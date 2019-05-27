MAC presents "Distinguished Alumnus Award"

Amy Keller has worked for 25 years to build her reputation in the Parkland and the hard work has finally come to fruition. Keller was chosen to receive the Mineral Area College 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Keller graduated from North County High School in 1994 and completed an associate’s degree in nursing in 1997. Keller then began her career as a registered nurse. Keller earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Central Methodist University in 2009.
Keller is the daughter of Daniel and Shari House, and Kathy and Tim Stanley. Growing up, Keller worked in her father’s business for many years. Keller also worked as a nurse on an as needed basis for seven years while managing three convenience stores.
Keller said that she was initially drawn to Mineral Area College because of the excellent reputation of the nursing program and the ability to complete a degree close to home. Keller added that she is grateful to MAC Nursing Program for advising her in all areas of her life. “The nursing program taught me how to organize, prioritize, and multi-task, all of which are crucial as a business owner and mother of three,” said Keller.
Keller eventually became a hospice nurse and then later the administrator of Safe Harbor Hospice where she began to realize the growing need for in home care.
In 2012, Keller opened A1 Home Care and employs 120 caregivers and serves 180 clients in numerous counties. Keller later opened A1 Adult Care Center in 2015 and A1 Transportation Services in 2017.
Keller is active with the Missouri Alliance for Home Care and Adult Day Care Association and works with the backpack program that donates to local school districts for children to have food when they go home.
Keller is currently serving in her fourth year on the Board of Directors for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, where she served as president in 2017. In 2015, Keller received the “Business Leader of the Year” award from the Daily Journal and in 2017, she received the “Alumni” award at the Women's Community Luncheon at Mineral Area College. In the same year, she was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce.
Keller has three children: Kaylynn, 22, Madison, 18, and Teagen, 15. “I love spring and summer weather because I can plant flowers, work in the garden, or relax by the pool,” said Keller. “I also love reading books, catching up on social media, and watching races at the local dirt tracks.”
Keller said that her message to others is “stay true to yourself.”
“Nothing brings me more joy than giving and I encourage others to have hope, be his or her best self, and act as a light for others,” said Keller. “Success is important, but becoming a person of value is even greater.”
Keller said her favorite quote is from Helen Keller: “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.”
