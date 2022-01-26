MAC readies for '67 Showdown'

Mineral Area College is gearing up for Saturday's homecoming festivities at the Bob Sechrest Field House.

Students, alumni, and the community are invited to come support the MAC Cardinals men’s and women’s basketball teams as they take on Three Rivers College from Poplar Bluff in the “Highway 67 Showdown.”

“It’s always an exciting atmosphere when Three Rivers is in town,” said Kevin Thurman, MAC Homecoming Committee chair. “They bring a great crowd along and we’re looking forward to having a sea of red in the stands that evening for our homecoming game."

Once again, free T-shirts are available to attendees thanks to sponsors Domino’s, First State Community Bank, and the Cardinal Booster Club. According to Thurman, shirt quantity and sizes are limited, so he encourages anyone wanting one to be sure and arrive early.

The Lady Cardinals take on the Lady Raiders at 5 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for K-12 students. MAC students are free with their ID.

In addition to the games, two lucky fans will have the opportunity to win pizza for a year during the Domino’s Halftime Half Court Competition.

Several MAC student organizations have special activities planned for the evening and of course, Kirby the Cardinal will be there to meet and greet all the young fans.

“Homecoming is always a fun event for our students, community, players, and coaches. It’s a great time to come out and experience some MAC basketball and support our student-athletes,” said Thurman. “We hope to see you there”.

For more information about MAC’s 2022 Homecoming, contact Thurman at 573-518-2261 or kthurman@MineralArea.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0