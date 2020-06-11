MAC recognizes outstanding students

Each year, the Mineral Area College Alumni Association recognizes MAC students who have demonstrated outstanding ability in service, classroom and other areas of campus life. In a typical year, the students would be recognized at the annual commencement ceremony.
This year, the ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but award winners were honored in a virtual commencement video produced by the college and posted on social media channels.
The seven outstanding student awards are from the areas of Arts and Sciences, Career and Technical Education, Leadership and Campus Service, Art, Music, and Athletics.
Arts and Sciences
Kaylee Hutson is a recipient of the Outstanding Student for Arts and Sciences. She is the daughter of Bobby and Christina Hutson and has a brother, Dalton.
She is a graduate of Steelville High School from the class of 2018.
Kaylee has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has excelled in her coursework at MAC. She explains that Mrs. Jaycox helped “instill a love of literature and demonstrated unique ways to use it in the classroom. Furthermore, Dr. Young motivated me to do my best and pushed me out of my comfort zone, helping me to learn in ways I didn’t think was possible.”
Her instructors comment that Kaylee is one of the best students they have ever had. “She is one of the most competent, caring, and high achieving students that I have had the privilege to have had in my courses at MAC,” adding that “Kaylee will be one of the best teaching candidates in the region when she graduates with her teaching certificate.”
Kaylee enjoys spending as much time with her family as possible. She enjoys antiquing, reading, journaling, and hiking. Her career plans are to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education, eventually earning her Master’s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
Arts and Sciences
Justin Minks is a recipient of the Outstanding Student for Arts and Sciences
He is the son of Andrea and Jared Perry. He is a 2015 graduate of Farmington High School.
While at MAC, Justin has been a member of the Student Missouri State Teacher’s Association, chaired the 2019 College Book Fair, volunteered to take tickets at college events, and has served as a Student Ambassador.
Justin describes his experience at MAC favorably, noting that he enjoyed all his instructors. He always felt that “they cared and wanted me to succeed.”
Faculty describe Justin as “the epitome of an exemplary individual in and out of the classroom. He always led class discussions with a positive attitude and offered guidance to classmates.” One instructor said that Justin leads tour groups on campus, and his exuberant personality is the reason some students choose MAC.
Justin plans to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics and teach secondary math. He also envisions himself becoming a wrestling coach.
Career and Technical Education Division
Alexandria Gibson has been named the Outstanding Student for Career and Technical Education Division. Alex is currently completing her ADN while working as an LPN.
Alex is the daughter of Pamela Gibson and Ernest Gibson. Her fiancé is Cody Ward. She is a 2017 graduate of Fredericktown High School.
Her instructors describe her as a leader from the beginning of the program, working tirelessly to help prepare the resolution that would have been presented at the annual Student Nurses’ Association Convention. She is also president of the Student Nursing Association. Her instructors describe Alex as “having all the tools necessary to be an excellent nurse and doing a fabulous job with patients.”
Of her program at MAC, Alex believes this is the best choice she has ever made citing the fantastic group of employees in the Allied Health Department. She adds that she is so “thankful to have such an amazing program in the area to receive her nursing degree.”
After completing her degree, she plans to continue her education and earn a Master’s Degree in Nursing. She would like to pursue a career in critical care nursing.
Leadership and Campus Service
Alysa Massey has been chosen to receive the award for Outstanding Leadership and Campus Service.
Alysa is the daughter of Mike and Doreen Massey. She graduated from Farmington High School in May of 2018.
Alysa explains that “MAC was something I needed before going to a four-year college. They are a perfect stepping stone.” She indicated her appreciation for the faculty and staff who assisted and mentored her with everything from academics to employment.
Alysa has been very involved in campus life, serving as a MAC Ambassador, completing the honors program, and participating in Phi Theta Kappa.
She has also worked at the MAC bookstore, represented MAC at the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Conference in February, participated in the Community Connections Club, and assisted with World Food Day on campus.
After attending MAC, she intends to further her education at Missouri State University and major in Communications Sciences and Disorders. She would eventually like to earn her Master’s Degree and become a Speech-Language Pathologist.
Art
Samantha Rangel has been awarded the Outstanding Art Student Award this year.
She is the daughter of Anthony James Rangel and Constance Ann Eggemeyer. She is a 2015 graduate of Hillsboro High School.
Faculty explain that Samantha has pursued many activities while at MAC, including participating in art club and serving as president, being involved in Phi Theta Kappa, and designing the logo for the Jazz Festival.
According to faculty, she has provided original artwork for a variety of art activities, including Diversity Committee Exhibitions and honors projects. She has paintings, drawings, and sculpted portraits in her repertoire.
Samantha proclaims that, “Mrs. Warner is absolutely the most inspiring person I have ever met who holds the art department at such a high level.” She continues that she feels blessed to have been guided by the leadership of her mentor, Mrs. Warner.
Samantha plans to further her education at a university and be the best artist she is capable of being.
Music
Hailey Bone has been awarded the Outstanding Student in Music this year.
Hailey’s parents are Curtis Bone and Shirley Bone. She is a 2018 graduate of West County High School.
Hailey attended the National Association for Music Educators Conference where she served as the student president. She is a member of many instrumental groups on campus, including the jazz band, concert band, jazz ensemble, jazz combo, studio music group, community band, and the Christmas Cantata. She is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Her instructors describe her as going beyond normal expectations for the music department, including serving as their work study, volunteering for many extra duties to assist with music events, and generally leading the flute section in her performances.
Hailey describes her time at MAC as “something I will cherish forever. I will miss the small things that have made my experience here great, like Dr. White’s jokes or Mr. Schunks’ tangents.”
After graduating from MAC, Hailey will attend Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, to pursue degrees in Music Education and Flute Performance.
Athletics
Samuel Wayne Toppins has received the Award for Outstanding Athletics.
He is the son of Steve and Lynne Toppins. He is a 2016 graduate of Fredericktown High School.
Sam has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa and a member of the MAC Cross Country Track and Field Running Teams. He is a member of MAC’s first Cross Country team and qualified for the NJCAA Division III finals. He also received the NCJAA award for Academic All American Student Athlete – Second Team. In addition, he was a team participant and medal recipient for the NCJAA Division III Cross Country National Championship team in 2019.
Sam credits his success to his high school teachers and Coach Ford and to Coach Davis at MAC and the faculty who are “top notch and dedicated to teaching to improve one’s life.”
Sam’s future plans include applying what he has learned at MAC to his current job.
“The motivation and drive I became accustomed to at MAC will hopefully enable me to convey that energy to the worksite and help others feel good about their career choice.”
