MAC recognizes outstanding students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the Mineral Area College Alumni Association recognizes MAC students who have demonstrated outstanding ability in service, classroom and other areas of campus life. In a typical year, the students would be recognized at the annual commencement ceremony.

This year, the ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but award winners were honored in a virtual commencement video produced by the college and posted on social media channels.

The seven outstanding student awards are from the areas of Arts and Sciences, Career and Technical Education, Leadership and Campus Service, Art, Music, and Athletics.

Arts and Sciences

Kaylee Hutson is a recipient of the Outstanding Student for Arts and Sciences. She is the daughter of Bobby and Christina Hutson and has a brother, Dalton.

She is a graduate of Steelville High School from the class of 2018.

Kaylee has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has excelled in her coursework at MAC. She explains that Mrs. Jaycox helped “instill a love of literature and demonstrated unique ways to use it in the classroom. Furthermore, Dr. Young motivated me to do my best and pushed me out of my comfort zone, helping me to learn in ways I didn’t think was possible.”