The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester, which is the highest attainable:

Belgrade, Serbia: Isidora Stojovic; Altenburg: Richard M Beine, Breanne R Brewer; Arcadia: Nathaniel J Sahagun, Jayla M Wilson; Belleview: Kinsey J Phelps; Bismarck: Dana A Melancon, Zachary L Ricker; Bloomsdale: Nathan A Geisner; Bonne Terre: Josie L Campbell, Jamie R Dalton, Zacharias A Dane, Kayla Farr, Ciera D Halton, Abbey M Hammack, Jesse L Hootselle, Breanna E Isgrig, Samantha E Kelley, Megan S Matlock, Corey A McCoy, Kylee R McKinney, Cassandra M Miller, Taylor A Miller, Katherine E Murphy, Nicole M Northcutt, Sarah C O'Donnell, Jessica E Sago, Mikayla A Sherrill, Jason J Slusser, Jordan B Stevens, Morgan A Tyler, Jill L Wallen, Tiffani L Webb, Molly R Wells; Cadet: Emily R Portell, Jessica L Yates; Caledonia: Hannah E Hammon, Jacklyn H McClain; Centerville: Justin S Barton; Charleston: Madyson P McDermott, Connor E Watkins; Crystal City: Carly M Roubidoux, Mary M Woodward; De Soto: Sydni L Huiras; Desloge: Matthew D Brannam, Kayla N Brown, Jordan L Crump, Shannon D Edwards, Jack D Montgomery, Isaiah A Shumate, Kyleigh J Snyder, Elijah A Turnbough;

Farmington: Jake B Casey, Isabella S Castro, Richard H Crocker, Victoria A Cunningham, Alexandra M Finney, Kevin M Gaddy, Dale C Gainer, Naomi E Goetz, Emma G Govreau, Natasja M Haffner, Megan E Hall, Dillon T Hallin, Tessa M Hamm, Madison P Hampton, Kyle R Hatch, Abagale D Henley, Hannah R Hight, Jamie L Jackson, Kimberly E Jackson, Travis K Jackson, Arianna N Kaley, Rebecca K Kelleher, Dawson B Koen, Austin J Koppeis, Logan M Leventry, Bethany F Lewis, Hanna N Maize, Alysa K Massey, Sierra N Meredith, Bre'Anna G Nunn, Hau P Phan, Jacob W Ragan, Taylor C Reeves, Anthony A Schmid, Amy R Simmons, Reese M Stetina, Samuel W Toppins, Ashton G Tubbs, Savanna G Vaughn, Jason C Vielma, Matthew B Wayne, Amanda R Wolf, Hadlee M Woods, Matthew Yetman; Festus: Megan E Sullivan; Fredericktown: Brianna N Berry, Morgan A Brunk, Jacquelyn A Cowsert, Raylyn N Dodd, Brett A Fay, Amaris H Fischer, Caleb O Fischer, Eben J Fischer, Gracie L Flanagan, Jamie E Garrett, Cynthia L Henson, Jade D Jagelovicz, Britin J McCarter, Julia L McElvain, Regina D Mills, Ricky W Phillips, Madalyn E Rehkop, Daniel J Renshaw, Julie A Royer, Richard J Slavens, Kaylee B Swan, Haylee R Walker, Amber L Wilkinson;

French Village: Breea J Harmon; Grassy: Suzanne K Haislip; Hillsboro: Jordan L Pierce; Imperial: Katie R Duncan; Irondale: Emma E Mackay; Ironton: Jeremy D Eudy; Leadwood: David L AuBuchon, Sheranity R Gidden; Lesterville: Mollie M Tinnin; Marble Hill: Jessi R Strong; Marquand: Alexandra H Bollinger, Adam K Pikey; Mineral Point: Amy R Mosier, Rebekah L Son; Park Hills: Kimberly J Almstedt, Anna E Antonic, Brittney A Asher, Cody A Bennett, Hailey A Bone, Trevor S Bradley, Trinity A Brockes, Lauren A Callahan, Tanner J Cassidy, Madison R Farley, Peyton E Gallagher, Katherine M Galvan, Tyler A Griffin, Randi L Hale, Andrew M Hamski, Blair N Hester, Michael D House, Danyelle R Klempert, Joshua M Koenig, Chelsea L Masson, Eric T O'Neal, Ryan A Retzer, Samantha R Retzer, Allyson E Salz, Abigail L Spain, Matthew E Stokes, Deaven A Thomure, Stephanie N Vaughn, Kristian Wampler, Mikayla E Watkins; Patton: Ruthann M Bellew; Perryville: Sophie C Bollinger, Megan A Brown, Laurie A Davison, Nikitra L Difani, Grace C Fritsche, Brooke L Komoromi, Lazaro L Miranda, Hailey R Orf, Josias E Renaud, Lisa A Schumer, Myranda S Terbrak, Tara A Wibbenmeyer, Stephanie M Wolk;

Piedmont: Joshua T Westmoreland; Pilot Knob: Jared M Branstetter; Potosi: Abigail M Alfaro, Gracey L Allison, Joseph G Blount, Kaylan M Boyer, Kimberlee E Crocker, Kayla D Heifner, Cody W James, Allison N Reed, Kelly R Sansoucie; Saint Louis: Yahuza A Rasas; Saint Mary: Chaylee M Vogt; Ste Genevieve: Bailey P Brewer, Sarah B Brown, Dakota H DeRousse, Kendal L Dobbs, Danielle L Heifner, Kaitlyn R Kreitler, Brooke E Martin, Brayden M Moon, Autumn R Naeger, Taylor L Siebert, Kindal R Stoll, Kyleigh L Sulkowski, Jessica P Schweiss, Jenya T Zoughaib; Scott City: Mackenzie A Bartels; Sedgewickville: Georgia M McCranie; Springfield: John R Gambon; Steele: Chelsey R Terry; Steelville: Brandi A Dumke, Kaylee C Hutson; Valles Mines: Casandra R Courson, Tara M Hauser; Viburnum: Brittany L Barton, Mandy R Vaillancourt; Loveland: Tyler K Mitchell

The following students maintained a 3.25 grade point average for the semester:

Bismarck, Arkansas: Zachary H Melugin; Paragould, Arkansas: Jacob D Copeland; Peterborough, Canada: Benjamin R Jones; Ano Liosa, Athens, Greece: Georgia Sideri; Auckland, New Zeland: Rionne C Papa; Medellin, Colombia: Cindy Y Garcia Penaloza; Sabaneta, Colombia: Melissa Avendano Toro; Anna, Illinois: Kaleb J Cotton; Chester, Illinois: Loegan D Anderson; Springfield, Illinois: Steve Wooten; Advance: Presley R Delay, Kendra M Sokolowski; Altenburg: Spencer P Lorenz, Aaron L Mueller; Annapolis: Hannah Morrow, Garrett A Pauley, Colton K Reynolds, Landon C Ruble, Julie A Thomas; Arcadia: Joseph D Beech, Melissa L Browers, Gracie E Dettmer, Ashlea N Elledge, Alexa B Holder; Arnold: Ryan LaPlante, Taylor C Sedrick; Barnhart: Abby L Bahr, Drake T Byers; Belgrade: Mariah R Buxton; Belleview: Allie A Wilfong; Bismarck: Aaron Boes, Korey A Byers, Hunter J Drake, Levi W Gilmer, Alyssa M Sago, Devon C Warden, Ashton R Womble; Blackwell: Alicia B DeClue, Rebecca M Jones; Bloomfield: Adalina N Gensler;

Bloomsdale: Hope A Dougherty, Jordan T Schrum; Bonne Terre: Josie F Barton, Logan J Blair, Megan K Blair, Taylor S Brawley, Leslie N Brayton, Allison J Busch, Amanda G Byrd, Mackenzie N Chapman, Marissa M Deckard, Blake M Decker, Jazsmine S DeClue, Emily D Eaton, Andrew D Forney, Emily A Gibson, Halee R Gibson, Timothy W Gibson, Ashley L Ham, Gage A Harris, Stephanie D Hedgcorth, Rachel T Hedgecorth, Camille D Henning, Alison E Hill, Hannah M Jarvis, Stephanie R Kim, Kimberly Luebbert, Jessyca R Mace, Michaela C Mason, Christopher A McDonald, Henry C Mecey, June J Miller, Jordan T Nicholson, Mohil G Patel, Stephanie H Pettus, Bradley A Primo, Nathaniel M Reynolds, Lily A Schnitker, Libby E Slinkard, Amanda K Slover, Briley J Smith, Kathleen R Spradling, Trevor J Sutton, Dawne R Taylor, Abby K Turnbough, Cody D Wade; Boss: Lila L Mast; Bunker: Savannah M Anderson; Cadet: James D Bequette, Summer H Bourbon, Sara M Elsea, Danielle K Morrison, Alicia S Pashia, Kristen A Sampson, Kailyn N Veach;

Caledonia: Carly J Conway, Jennifer M Pinson; Cape Girardeau: Morgan S Matreci, Sean A Poston; Cassville: Madisyn M Popanz; Crystal City: Brandy L Jackson; Cuba: Douglas E Payne; Davisville: Kinsley M Payne; De Soto: Sarah R Alexander, Steven R Brooks, Rachel N Copeland, Brooke L Gardner, Blake A Hammond, Brittany L McKeever, Cheyanne M Mira, Kylie P Morris; Desloge: Anissa C Barton, Miranda R Black, Brooke M Boyer, Nicole L Bunch, Bailey M Burgess, Corbyn L Carlyon, Samantha J Deaton, Jared M Kohm, Hayden C LaChance, Jason M Mahurin, Makenzie L Mesey, Emily J Reed, Ashley R Turner; Doe Run: April S Farmer, Chastity McNail, Matthew L Reever, Hailey J Weir, Sarah L Worley; Ellington: Caleb M Baker, Sara E Beardsley; Fairfax: Karrigan R Bowling;

Farmington: Stephen A Arellano; Grace H Bachler; Emily R Barnhouse; Joni N Boekemier; Ashley M Brinkley; Maria F Bryson Gomez; Emma T Childress; Isabela M Clubb; Amy R Courtney; Olivia R Currington; Anthony J Davis; Kelton J Dickinson; Anna M Gantz; Emily A Gosling; Mackenzie J Govro; Morgan J Govro, Staci M Hammock, Rothman Harris, Rodney G Holt, JeTaime M Hovis, Kennedy R Huff, Abigail L Jent, Cory J Jones, Tessa L Juliette, Katelyn M King, Olivia M Klug, Hailee M Komaromi, Gunner M LaBrot, Erin K Lewis, Kylee M Lewis, Jessica K Meyer, Emily D Miller, Jacinda D Million, Justin C Minks, Brittni E Moore, Emily Motley, Victoria M Mullins, Charlotte M Porter, Hunter Provost, James B Quinton, Madison N Rodgers, Ashley A Salz, BreeAnna A Seaton, Logan F Sheppard, Rochelle A Slosman, Catarina M Smith, Dakota J Smith, Melissa L Smith, Morgan L Smith, Isaac N Standley, Miriam R Sutherland, Jacob E Thomas, Katrina R Townsend, Brett M Vance, Macey A Vandiver, Emily Yanchar; Festus: Allison L Cosma, Kyra J Johnston, Shelby L Meyer, Abigail K Partney; Fredericktown: Malyn L Adams, McKenna R Allen, Kayla J Avalos, Wyatt K Boushie, Heidy E Brewington, Matthew C Clifton, Amber N Collier, Brianna D Cooper, Connor M DeFrancesco, Alexandria N Gibson, Alicia M Haertling, Brian J Hampton, Joseph A Johnson, Brandon E Keilholz, Crystal L Koch, Oliver P Kunz, Kyle M Lauer, Elizabeth F Mayhew, Abigale G Miller, Alyssa P Myers, Maycie L Parker, Schanda B Racer, Sarah E Roney, Joanna K Royer;

French Village: Brianna L Carron; Friedheim: Shelbie L Scheffer; Frohna: Kylee R Meyer, Macey A Stueve; Herculaneum: Emmett D Chorba; High Ridge: Courtney M Kapper; Hillsboro: Kalynn B Silhavy; Irondale: Cheryl A Brooks, Amber L Comfort, Lance M De Marzo, Riley J Land; Ironton: Corrie R Barker, Summer R Courtway, Tara A Courtway, Ashley N Granger, Tatum E Jones, Marissa R Lantz, Alexandra P McWherter, Jacob L Pryor, Jasmine R Sorrell; Jackson: Skyler M Allen, Brittney L Friedrich, Dylan S Hottes, Jennifer L James, Masyn S McWilliams, Clare M Seyer; Leadwood: Jacob P Eaves, Summer P Steiniger, LillyAnn M Swyers, Tucker J Watson; Marble Hill: Ashtan T Beasley, Kayla C Clark; Marquand: Sabrina C Davis, Kelly R Patterson, Mario T Watson, Kimberly N Weekley; Mineral Point: Mikayla J Bueker, Lindsey R Draper, Kelly L Farris, Joseph T Huck, Brenda L Manjarrez, Julia L Missey, Jordy T Nickles, Charity L Poucher Mountain View: Jordan S McAfee; Pacific: Samuel I Skaggs; Paris: Brett D Miller;

Park Hills: Paige E Anderson, Greta L Balasz, Cassandra K Ball, Jacob P Barton, Ashley M Boushie, Aaron D Bowles, Jade A Brewer, Peyton G Cash, Krystal N Chapman, Kiley R Dickey, Kerra A Dreher, Derek A Dunlap, Christian O Flottmann, Kerston M Furry, Marcus S Garner, Baileigh M George, Christian D Gregory, Lauren R Hall, Annabelle L Hicks, Katherine M Hillis, Ayla N Hoover, Dannetta C Jones, Jessica M Lardarello, Erin M Malady, Ethan W Martin, Jenna C Martin, Jordan E Masilek, Yancy K McCarron, Paige M McFarland, Rebekka A McSpadden, Morgan E Meinhardt, Hailey A Parish, Zoe C Punches, Shelby L Ryder, Paula R Simmers, Ian J Smith, Jessica M Thebeau, Callie K Thurston, Fisher M Wadlow, Kimberlyn D Wallen, Heather C Watson, Keith W Young; Perryville: Kendall S Barber, William D Blake, Madison E Boland, Jonathon T Brutschy, Chelsea L Crafton, Montana J Difani, Alexis N Hatten, Alexis A Hotop, Megan E Hotop, Faith I House, Victoria A Joggerst, Mackenzie D Jones, Jolene R Jundt, Maisie L Layton, John T Loness, Samantha E Moran, Noah L Niswonger, Jacob C Ruebke, Dominic J Sauer, Shay E Starz, Jordan M Stumpe, Matt G Tarrillion, Christine A Vogler, Joseph C Whistler, Cierra L White, Jordin E Wingerter;

Pevely: Emily N Fischer; Piedmont: Brittany E Adams, Jodi C Westmoreland; Pilot Knob: Miranda R Stirts; Potosi: Arica L Beach, Blake D Bollinger, Kylie M Cain, MacKenzie L Gamble, Monica Harmon, Jamie L Hawkins, Amber M Jones, Logan T Kesselring, Felicia R Kincaid, Anastasia A Kondrashova, Catherine D Marty, Brittany N Mills, Joseph D Moore, Billy J Sansegraw, Kaylee F Sansoucie, Courtney N Snyder, Tanaya M Stringer, Brianna N Warthen, Garrett O Wilkinson, Alexis J Winick, Alaina M Wright; Redford: Amanda J Bennett; St. Clair: Megan N Hinson; St. James: Gunnar R Seams; Saint Louis: Clayton C Bruce, Jacob D Mirly; Saint Mary: Madilynn I Brewster, Tanisha F Gegg; Ste. Genevieve: Sydni D Basler, Gabrielle B Gegg, Amanda B Hahn, Amanda L Kistler, Maegan E Klein, Tara L Mossinghoff, Anna N Propst, Alec J Reynolds, Conner R Schilly, Jycarra D Smith, Madaline R Wiskirchen, Taylor M Yates; Salem: Tayler M Toman; Silva: Lillianna C Duncan, Brandy J McDaniel; Steelville: Adam W Marquez; Valles Mines: Alexus G Carr, Alyssa B Peoples; Viburnum: Isaiah M Green, Andrew L O'Dell, Lauren N Richardson, Jacklyn A Smith; Vulcan: Kallie M Middleton; Bayonne, New Jersey: Patrick Strzala; Cincinnati, Ohio: Gabriel M O'Neal; Waterdown, Ontario: Riley E Perks; Macungie, Pennsylvania: David J Kachelries; Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Solymar Santos

