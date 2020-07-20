MAC releases plan for re-opening campus

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour released updates on Monday about the college's plans for the fall.
What to expect in August
Masks will be required of all employees, students and campus visitors.
Fall classes will start on Aug. 24 and will be offered in formats previously available at MAC: online, on-ground, hybrid, and dual credit.
Public areas will be open with social distancing guidelines in place.
Performances and public events will still be allowed with masks required of audience members and social distancing in seating area.
"This re-open plan aligns with the mission and values of Mineral Area College," the release said. "Mineral Area College will exercise due diligence with the following guidelines, but students and employees are expected to use care and personal responsibility to protect themselves and others."
Re-Open Scenarios
MAC also released scenarios that may apply to a specific MAC campus or all campuses, based on circumstances on each campus.
Masks (all scenarios)
Beginning Aug. 3, all employees and campus visitors will be required to wear masks while on campus unless alone in their offices. Students and employees will be asked to provide their own masks, or one washable mask will be provided from the student services office.
Employees with a documented disability that prohibits the wearing of a mask will be allowed to work from home if possible. If it is not possible to work from home, the employee may use EFMLA.
Faculty are required to use clear face masks while teaching. Clear masks will be provided.
Faculty will also be required to have an assigned seating chart for all classes to assist with contact tracing if necessary.
College Park residents will be required to wear masks in common spaces. Masks will not be required within their own living units.
Students who choose not to wear masks will be asked to leave campus or be subject to the student discipline process. Students will not be permitted in class without a mask. Any student who refuses to leave class will be counted absent for the day and be reported to the Dean of Students.
Scenario 1:
Scenario 1 will be the default unless decided by administration in consultation with the St. Francois County Health Center.
Mineral Area College will open to the public on Aug. 3. All remote employees will return to campus. Fall classes will start on Aug. 24 and will be offered in formats previously available at MAC: online, on-ground, hybrid, and dual credit.
Public areas will be open with social distancing guidelines in place. Performances and public events will still be allowed with masks required of audience members and social distancing in seating area.
Scenario 2:
Scenario 2 will be activated if deemed necessary by the administration in consultation with the St. Francois County Health Center. This scenario will most likely be the result of increased cases in the county or a potential case at MAC.
Mineral Area College will offer on-ground classes but could potentially limit seat counts and implement social distancing in the classroom based on guidelines from the health center.
Public areas will be limited to small groups as recommended by the St. Francois County Health Center. Campus hours and services may be modified by administration. Performances and public events will be cancelled unless under 10 people present.
Scenario 3:
Scenario 3 will be activated if deemed necessary by the administration in consultation with the St. Francois County Health Center. This scenario will most likely be the result of a known case on campus at Mineral Area College or direction from government officials. This decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Mineral Area College will offer all courses online with the exception of health science, law enforcement, and select approved courses/programs (size restrictions will be in place).
Campus will be closed to the public, and employees will be asked to work from home with the exception of general services and essential employees approved by supervisors. All performances and public events will be cancelled.
Scenario 4:
Scenario 4 will be activated if deemed necessary by the administration in consultation with the St. Francois County Health Center. This scenario will most likely be the result of multiple cases at Mineral Area College or direction from government officials.
In addition to Scenario 3, Mineral Area College will completely close, including College Park. Students will be required to leave campus and the residence hall will be closed.
There will be no services or courses offered on campus. All employees will be working from home with the exception of general services and essential employees approved by supervisors. The only exceptions may be science labs, manufacturing, customized training activities, health sciences and law enforcement under very strict guidelines.
All performances and public events will be cancelled.
Flex Course Pilot
In the fall semester, a small group of instructors will offer a flex version of one of their classes that will include a Zoom option. Students will have the flexibility of attending class in person or via Zoom in a synchronous manner.
This may be fully implemented in all possible courses in the spring 2021 semester. The instructor will have the authority to require all students attend class in person on a certain day or have a “Zoom day” where all students and the instructor are operating remotely. The instructor may rotate students between a seated and virtual format. Attendance at the specific class time will still be required.
Online component
Beginning fall 2020, all instructors are encouraged to develop online shells of their courses for transition to online if needed. In spring 2021, all courses will be required to have this shell fully developed.
What if a student or employee is diagnosed?
The college can be operational under any of the four scenarios after careful research of the diagnosed case and contact tracing.
If a student or employee is diagnosed with COVID-19 by a health care professional, they are not to return to campus. They are to notify Dean Julie Sheets at jsheets@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2262 (students) or Executive Director of Human Resources Kathryn Neff at kneff@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2378 (employees) immediately.
The St. Francois County Health Center will be notified immediately. All efforts will be made to keep their identity confidential.
Commuter students and employees will be expected to quarantine off campus for 14 days and only return after three consecutive non-medicated days of no fever or symptoms.
Employees may work from home with approval from supervisor during this time or use sick time. Students will be expected to participate via the internet and keep up on assignments, withdraw if in the specified time frame, or take an incomplete (I) for the course.
What if an employee or student is close to someone who is positive for COVID-19?
If an employee has been exposed directly to someone with COVID-19, they must self-quarantine and notify the St. Francois County Health Center and Kathryn Neff in MAC HR immediately. The employee will still be expected to continue their duties from home or use leave time.
If an employee has been exposed indirectly (third-party) to someone with COVID-19, they do not have to self-quarantine unless guided by the St. Francois County Health Center.
Kathryn Neff in MAC HR must still be notified. If advised to self-quarantine the employee will still be expected to continue their duties from home or use leave time.
If a student has been exposed directly to someone with COVID-19, they must notify their instructor via email or phone that they will not be attending class. The instructor will then work with that student to provide coursework online or through Zoom.
The student must notify the St. Francois County Health Center and Julie Sheets, dean of Students, immediately. The student will still be expected to continue course work or withdraw from the course.
Employee Travel
Employees who travel to other states are not required to quarantine before returning to work unless they believe they have come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19. If an employee believes they have been exposed while traveling or shows symptoms of COVID-19, they should self-quarantine at home for 14 days and only return after three consecutive non-medicated days of no fever or symptoms.
College Park
College Park student housing will be fully operational under Scenarios 1 and 2. If Scenario 3 is activated, College Park students may evacuate the premises. Students who choose to leave will be expected to remove all belongings and turn in keys. If Scenario 4 is activated, all College Park students will be asked to leave the residence hall for the duration of the declared scenario.
If a student in College Park is diagnosed with COVID-19 and chooses to remain in campus housing, he or she will be required to quarantine for 14 days and only end quarantine after three consecutive non-medicated days of no symptoms. All residents in the same living unit will be required to quarantine as well if no vacant spaces are available.
During quarantine, all residents of the specific unit will be required to stay inside and not have any contact with others. Food will be delivered by appropriate personnel. Meals will be delivered at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meals will be charged against the student’s meal plan.
If a resident is diagnosed and chooses to leave campus, they will not be allowed to return for at least 14 days and only end quarantine after three consecutive non-medicated days of no symptoms.
Food service
Food service will be provided with social distancing in place. Food options may be limited to minimize contact. Students and employees are encouraged to take their food back to their room or offices and not congregate in the Cardinal’s Nest.
Performances
Programs from the MAC music, theater, and art departments will be limited seating with social distancing in place. Patrons will be expected to comply with social distancing in the seating area and not congregate in the lobby or restroom areas.
Student athlete guidelines
Student athletes will be expected to socially distance from teammates when not active in practice or games and to wash hands before and after practice/games. Student athletes should take personal responsibility for their health and take appropriate precautions to mitigate the spread of germs.
All games will be played as allowed by the NJCAA and Region XVI. The administration, after consulting with the St. Francois County Health Center and NJCAA, will determine if games may have fans or if specific social distancing requirements will be in place.
International student guidelines
All international students must be quarantined for 14 days upon entry into the United States.
International students will be quarantined on campus in the residence hall immediately. During quarantine, all residents of the specific unit will be required to stay inside and not have any contact with others. Food will be delivered by appropriate personnel. Meal service will be open on Aug. 24. If College Park students are under quarantine after August 24, meals will be delivered at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meals will be charged against the student’s meal plan.
Campus cleaning
Classrooms and common areas will be disinfected frequently. Supplies will be provided for instructors and students to disinfect during the day between classes. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout campus.
