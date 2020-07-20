MAC releases plan for re-opening campus

If a student has been exposed directly to someone with COVID-19, they must notify their instructor via email or phone that they will not be attending class. The instructor will then work with that student to provide coursework online or through Zoom.

The student must notify the St. Francois County Health Center and Julie Sheets, dean of Students, immediately. The student will still be expected to continue course work or withdraw from the course.

Employee Travel

Employees who travel to other states are not required to quarantine before returning to work unless they believe they have come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19. If an employee believes they have been exposed while traveling or shows symptoms of COVID-19, they should self-quarantine at home for 14 days and only return after three consecutive non-medicated days of no fever or symptoms.

College Park

College Park student housing will be fully operational under Scenarios 1 and 2. If Scenario 3 is activated, College Park students may evacuate the premises. Students who choose to leave will be expected to remove all belongings and turn in keys. If Scenario 4 is activated, all College Park students will be asked to leave the residence hall for the duration of the declared scenario.