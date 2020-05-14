MAC releases timeline for reopening

• Computer Lab (T106-A) open with limited seating. Masks and gloves will be required.

• Tutoring Services will be available by appointment only. Masks and gloves will be required.

• Employees may work from home if approved by supervisor.

August 3

• All employees will return to campus.

• All campus services will be open and normal operating hours will be observed.

• Fall classes will be available on-ground and online.

To ensure a safe campus, when returning to work on campus employees should:

• Use sick leave when you've had a fever, are experiencing respiratory symptoms, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

• Practice healthy hygiene.

• Follow CDC guidance to protect yourself and others.

• Disclose travel to your supervisor and self-quarantine for 14 days following CDC travel guidance.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these uncertain times. Mineral Area College is dedicated to serving the educational and workforce needs of our community. As we reopen, we must prioritize the health and safety of our students and employees, and though it may take time, we will work to get back to normal operations," he said. "...Mineral Area College will continue to be here for our communities. No college can survive this long without strong community support. Thank you for being there all these years.