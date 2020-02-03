2020 is the 20th year that College Park, of Mineral Area College, has been available to its students and has been an asset to the campus from the beginning, according to Debi Bayless, housing director of College Park.
College Park is the student housing at MAC that offers residency to its students and students from Central Methodist University and University of Missouri-St. Louis at MAC.
Bayless has been the housing director of College Park for about 14 years and said College Park has seen some change over the years.
“We are always looking for ways to evolve to make sure we are offering what the community is looking for and to keep current with the times and changes of the community,” said Bayless.
At full capacity, College Park houses more than 200 students. Bayless says the amount of residents at the housing facility fluctuates year to year and often depends on the economy.
“We have five residency buildings, and we’re currently housing 183 students,” said Bayless.
Bayless said the college has always tried to stay ahead of the game when it comes to maintenance and upkeep of the buildings.
“We have always had just five buildings from the time College Park opened,” explained Bayless. “Over the years we have had to maintain the upkeep of the buildings so they stay nice.”
Bayless went on to say many people who come and visit College Park on campus tours will comment on how nice the upkeep of the buildings is compared to other places they have visited.
“Again, we have always made sure we are staying ahead of the game in terms of maintenance,” added Bayless.
Bayless said one big draw of the on-campus housing to students is the convenience of it.
“This is a big draw for students who don’t have vehicle transportation or who don’t want to spend the extra money traveling to campus,” said Bayless. “I also think it offers an enthusiasm and camaraderie with the athletic teams and being so close to everything going on.”
Bayless explained MAC has had a lot of individuals from other countries come and study at MAC, and she emphasized this was due to the on-campus housing.
“We couldn’t get students from outside of America to come to our college if we weren’t able to offer them a place to stay. One comment I get a lot from other students is that they love having roommates and classmates from different cultures because it offers them a different insight into life,” said Bayless.
According to Bayless, MAC has had people from other countries including the Netherlands, British Columbia, Canada and Argentina.
“Whoever our students may be at College Park, we are always trying to keep up to date in order to offer them the best opportunity for success and their education by what we offer them here at College Park,” said Bayless.
