Mineral Area College is in stable financial shape but faces a battle — as do other community colleges in the state — of building enrollment in a time when many potential students are foregoing further education for getting a job to pay the bills.
The matter was discussed at the December MAC Board of Trustees meeting when new Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets presented her first enrollment report for the spring semester.
"We are down 353 students in enrollment and 3,009 hours, however, that doesn't mean we aren't working very diligently to increase those numbers all the time," she said. "We had concourse registration where we had advisers in our concourse on Nov. 28 and 29, where we advised 30 students, thanks to Mark Easter and other advisers who took the time to do that.
"We have also sent out adviser rosters to make sure our advisers are registering the students that are theirs. We've had a training recently to help our advisers and then we have several in the pipeline, so we're looking at all those numbers and seeing how we can reach out to them — we text, we email, whatever we can do to encourage those students to enroll. So, our efforts are definitely there more than ever and we're hoping to see an increase next month."
Trustee Mit Landrum asked, "What is the biggest problem you face with getting kids to come here?"
Sheets replied, "Right now it's opportunities that they have separate from college, I think. Right now they can go and get a job and make a pretty decent wage at this point right out of high school, so i think we're up against that as well."
Landrum asked, "Do you think more kids are coming out of high school and rather than thinking about going to college instead just get a job?"
Sheets replied, "I was just having this conversation last night around the dinner table of 'Is it a college education vs. a vocational education and earning a trade?' I think a lot of students are able to go out and get a job and make a decent wage right now. So, we're up against that a lot of times when we see and talk to students. "They'll drop out because they can go and get a job. A job comes first to put food on their table, unfortunately.
Trustee Camille Nations asked if MAC recruiters are visiting high schools to actively seek out potential students.
"Absolutely," she said. "I think our biggest thing is relationships. Whenever you talk about students and recruitment, it's definitely about relationship building. Our key point to getting into the schools are counselors, so we have great relationships with about 90 different schools, so we reach everywhere into the St. Louis area, all the way down into the Bootheel and across to, I'd say Texas County is about our furthest out to the west.
"That's where we are working fall and spring — a lot of those we visit both in both semesters. Some, they only allow us in during one or the other, so it just varies. It is based on what they will allow. I think we're changing up the admissions office a little bit. I was director of admissions for — this is my 19th year — so, we're changing that up and we're gonna' have two strict recruiters that are just recruiting.
"I did a lot with heavy, heavy advising. I had 175+ advisees, so that was a juggle. What we're doing is taking two recruiters to put on the road with a small amount of intrusive advising knowledge and that they can do a smaller group of students for advisement. Those recruiters do nothing but specialize in more touch points for the students. We were able to do that with a shift in staff."
Landrum asked Sheets if there was anything she wished she could have to help with her job.
"There are lots of ideas," she said. "I will tell you that yesterday we had a wonderful meeting with marketing and how we can merge together and collaborate and fill gaps where there have been, and we can move forward in that. I fell like we have some really great ideas that are brewing, so hopefully we can move forward with that."
