MAC students attend Governor's Student Leadership Forum

Mineral Area College Phi Theta Kappans, Cierra Johnson and Nikki Boyer, were among 80 students selected from across the state to attend the 2019 Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum. The students were nominated because of their proven leadership qualities.
The forum, hosted by Gov. Mike Parson in Jefferson City, is a unique opportunity for student leaders from Missouri’s institutions of higher education. Based on the belief that the future prosperity of our state depends on the character that guides a leader’s actions, the Forum provides students with the opportunity to meet with leaders in politics and business to discuss true servant leadership. Participants of all faiths are nominated by their college presidents and invited to join the dialogue to create a diverse experience for all attendees.
Cierra Johnson, of Farmington, is majoring in veterinary technology and plans to work in wildlife rehabilitation. She said, “The trip was amazing. It was wonderful meeting that many people who also hope to make a difference and impact on our world. The emphasis on how we need to make personal connections to achieve our goals and have a healthy support system was something I feel isn't always said often enough.”
Nikki Boyer, of Bismarck, is majoring in nursing and plans to pursue a BSN from Central Methodist University after completing her degree at Mineral Area College. She eventually plans to work as a traveling nurse. Nikki said, “The trip was enlightening. I think all future leaders could learn from the Governor's Student Leadership Forum. True leadership is about serving others, accountability for one's actions, reliability, innovation, being humble, perseverance, and loyalty. For all members, the PTK is recognition for hard work. I believe the PTK teaches the officers true leadership skills. PTK is about making lifelong friends, learning valuable skills, and embracing new experiences."
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society of two-year colleges. Mineral Area College’s Lambda Chapter was founded in 1926 when the college still operated as Flat River Junior College using the facility that was then Flat River High School. Lambda is the second oldest active chapter of PTK in Missouri. Its hallmarks are fellowship, service, leadership, and scholarship. The MAC chapter inducted 23 new members during ceremonies held October 11, 2018 at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington. Members who join while attending Mineral Area College are eligible for $87 million in scholarships that are distributed annually to over 750 four-year universities. These scholarships provide funds to PTK members and their continuing education.
Contact one of the three advisors for more information about joining PTK. Dr. Amy Henson, Chief Information Officer (amy@MineralArea.edu); Lana LaBruyere, Assistant Professor of Business Education (lana@MineralArea.edu); and Alison Sheets, Career Services Director (asheets@MineralArea.edu) serve as PTK faculty advisors.
For more information about the programs and degrees offered at Mineral Area College, contact the Admissions Office by phone at 573-518-2202 or by email at admissions@MineralArea.edu.
