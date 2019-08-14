{{featured_button_text}}
MAC

Mineral Area College, with the help of St. Francois County, is trying to acquire funding to house a welding program. 

 File Photo

The St. Francois County Commissioner’s Office will hold a public hearing on the Mineral Area College campus in Park Hills to discuss submitting an application for the fiscal year 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday at the North College Center.

The county is proposing to apply on behalf of MAC to aid construction costs of a 4,800-square-foot technical education facility that would house a new welding program. The new facility would be housed on MAC's Park Hills Campus on Dixie Kohn Drive with a total project construction cost estimate of $575,000. MAC proposes to contribute $75,000 from its facilities budget. The college has applied for Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits to raise an additional $100,000 toward the cost of construction. The CDBG funds would make up the $400,000 balance.

Citizens are invited to provide input at the hearing about the county's community development needs. As part of the hearing, citizens will be asked to help complete a needs assessment document which will detail what residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community. The county needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole and to hear comments relating to the proposed project application.

If funded, the college will ensure that a minimum of 51% of program participants earn less than 80% of the median household income in St. Francois County at the time of enrollment.

All citizens are encouraged to attend to comment on the proposed activities and to provide insight into community development needs within St. Francois County. For more information, contact Pam Watkins, MAC director of continuing education, at 573-518-2280.

