MAC takes up fees, enrollment

One fee was removed, one fee was increased, and a longtime Mineral Area College employee was recognized during Thursday’s meeting of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees.
Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of Mineral Area College, recommended removing the $15 application fee, saying, “Our educational partners told us that the application fee was a barrier for many of their students. No application fee translates to increased access to higher education for our community.”
Trustees unanimously approved the recommendation, which will take effect for potential students applying for the fall 2020 term.
Later in the meeting, trustees addressed a small increase in transcript fees. Currently, the processing and mailing fee is $7.50, but will marginally increase to $8 beginning Oct. 1.
During the meeting, the board also recognized Jerry Whitehurst, who has been actively associated with MAC since 1966. Whitehurst taught for the college for 20 years before he took over the Trap and Skeet Range in 1986. He retired from teaching in 1992 but continued to oversee the operations of the range until recently.
Gilgour presented Whitehurst with a plaque. “It is not often that we have the opportunity to celebrate someone who has provided over 50 years of service to Mineral Area of College,” he said.
Whitehurst began teaching in 1966, and in 1986 took on the college’s trap and skeet range. Whitehurst retired in 1992 but has continued to handle the popular range up to this point. The range will soon close, with target practice moved to the range located in St. Joe State Park.
Also during the meeting, Gilgour reported on the latest meeting with the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“We are very fortunate, here, to have legislators who are supportive and understanding of the community college mission,” he said.
According to the fall 2019 enrollment report, the overall head count has gone down by 9%, which equates to 280 students. However, the percentage for first-time applications has increased by 32 students, 48 more returning students’ applications and 58 additional web students. Students are also still enrolling for dual credit.
While giving the report, Julie Sheets, dean of student services, said, “We are already recruiting for spring, summer and fall, so we have room to make improvements.”
Dr. Scottye Adkins, executive director of Mineral Area Council on the Arts, gave the annual arts council report. Adkins said, “We cannot do what we do without MAC’s support and from the support of our local businesses and individuals that we accept donations from. I am grateful for where we [Mineral Area Council on the Arts] are standing at this moment.”
MAC is expecting an accreditation visit from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for Oct. 21- 23. Trustees discussed preparations for the visit, which included conducting focus groups on the students. All topics discussed among the students received an average 4 to 5 rating (on a 1 to 5 scale) aside from the average 3 rating concerning availability of financial information, clarity of program requirements and course availability. HLC visit occurs every 8 years and will move to 10 years after this visit.
Amongst other reports, the final determination of the tax rate increase to 46.38 per $100 assessed valuation and new contract with AT&T were some of the matters that were approved.
The next MAC Board of Trustees meeting will take place on Oct. 10.
