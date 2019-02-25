Music was on the minds of everyone at the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting late last week.
Dr. Diana Stuart, dean of Arts and Sciences, led a presentation by several of the music faculty about upcoming entertainment events.
“This is the time of the year where we have a very active music department,” Stuart said. She then introduced Director of Choirs Harry Cecil, who described notable past and future choral performance dates.
“We are very excited about the things happening in the vocal music department,” he said. “We just completed having four students perform in the all-collegiate honor choir at the [Missouri Music Educators Association], which is really significant.
"In Kansas City, in the beginning of March, we’ve been invited to perform at the National American Choral Director’s Association conference. It is our Super Bowl. It’s an opportunity for the best of the best of the ensembles across the country to come and perform.”
Cecil explained the type of program his choir will be performing and what groups they will be working alongside.
“We are a part of a collaborative performance of the 40th anniversary of Gospel Mass by Robert Ray,” he said. “We are very honored because we are the only community college that is participating in this collaboration with Central Methodist University, Lincoln University and William Jewell College.
“In June we are invited to be a part of a choir performing at Carnegie Hall. It is also the Gospel Mass. The Distinguished Concert Series of New York found our spring 2016 performance on YouTube. It was so good they sent me a direct email over the summer and asked me if we wanted to be a part of it.”
The next speaker to address the board was Dr. Bennett Wood, director of Jazz Studies. He covered details about several upcoming jazz festivals.
“On Feb. 22 the MAC Jazz Ensemble will perform at the 52nd annual Elmhurst Jazz Festival,” Wood said. “The significance of this event is that this places Mineral Area College alongside of performing ensembles from Ohio State University, Kent State University and a bunch of others.”
The 2019 Carol Moore Memorial MAC Jazz Festival has changed dates, according to Wood. “The schedule is March 1-2, which is a change from previous years,” he said. “This was after feedback from area band directors and attendees.”
Wood emphasized the size and significance of the festival to the community.
“This year the festival will bring in approximately 500 high school and middle school students to campus to perform,” he said. “The featured performer for this year is world famous trumpeter and educator Sean Jones.”
Wood explained that Jones has released eight albums and has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Nancy Wilson and Herbie Hancock.
Next, Dan Schunks, director of the MAC Kicks Band, talked about the band and upcoming events.
“The Kicks band is one of the quintessential things we do in music, because it involves the community,” he said. “We have such a talented base to draw from in this area.
“We play at the [MAC] jazz festival on March 2. March 30 we play a benefit for abused children in St. Francois County at the Weingarten Winery. On April 6 we’ll be at the North County Jazz Festival, then we wrap things up on May 16 with our concert here.”
Schunks then focused his attention on the Community Concert Band.
“The Community Concert Band at MAC has a concert scheduled May 14,” he said. “We are performing the most aggressive program we have ever played with the community band.
"We have a wonderful mix of students, college students and community people. It’s a wonderful outreach and recruiting tool for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.