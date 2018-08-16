Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meet in regular session at 2 p.m. today in the VanHerck Boardroom on the Park Hills campus.

According to the tentative agenda, the board will hear from Dr. Steve Kurtz, MAC president, as he presents his monthly State of Missouri Report. This will be followed by the 2018 summer census and fall enrollment reports, a foundation update and reports from Classified Staff and the Faculty Forum.

Other items to be discussed at the meeting include an update on digital copier bids; approval of fiscal year 2019 projected tax rate revenues; consideration of an update to board policy; reemployment of federal (Title III) grant employees; approval of College Park policies and procedures; considering an insurance broker recommendation; and the approval of the first reading of updates to board policy.

The meeting is open to the public.

Also, the Bismarck R-5 Board of Education will hold a public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2019 tax rate at 6 p.m. tonight in the elementary school library.

Immediately following the public hearing the board will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. at which time they will vote on several items, including passage of the tax rate. The board will also hear the monthly superintendent's report.

This meeting is also open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments