MAC trustees pass FY2023 tax rate

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees approved the school's tax rate for fiscal year 2023 when it met in regular session Thursday in the VanHerck Boardroom on the Park Hills campus.

Before the meeting's 11 a.m. start, a five-minute session was held to hear public comments about the proposed tax rate. No one did so.

Later in the meeting, Dr. Ray Karasek, MAC's new vice president of finance and administration, presented the fiscal year 2023 projected tax rate revenues to the board of trustees for their approval.

"The college received preliminary figures from all six counties' taxing districts," he said. "Based upon the projected assessed valuation, the college's taxing rate will remain at .4608 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for 2023. The college's total assessed valuation increased as compared to the consumer price index. The assessed valuation has increased from $1.086 billion for FY22 to $1.152 billion for FY23. These numbers are pending the state auditor's approval and could be adjusted by the state auditor if needed.

"The recommendation to the board is that the board of trustees approve the FY23 taxing levy, including operating, planning and debt service or capital improvement funds at .4608 per $100 of the projected assessed valuation of $1,152,535,089. This tax rate and assessed valuation are subject to the final determination and authorization of the Missouri state auditor."

The trustees unanimously approved Karasek's request.

Earlier in the meeting, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour reported that the school's new satellite location in Cape Girardeau would hold its grand opening at 1 p.m., Monday.

"I was notified today, as I told you all earlier, the signs are now on the building," he said. "It looks really nice, so things are going really well there. We'll have several speakers — a couple of superintendents — Dr. Vargas from Southeast will be speaking, and Jeff Williams from Central Methodist University will be speaking as well, so I'm hoping a big crowd will make it."

Gilgour also announced that the Flat River Junior College Breakfast will be at 8 a.m., Wednesday, in the North College Center, an all-employee lunch will be held at noon Aug. 16, and a group photo will be taken of MAC staff on Friday on the steps of the quad.

In other action, the board approved reports from Faculty Forum and Classified Staff representatives, and OK'd the reemployment of Federal (Title III) Grant Employees for Federal FY2023.

Also during the meeting, a number of new and promoted MAC employees were introduced to the trustees. They were Karasek, vice president of Finance and Administration; Tracey Rector, Accounts Receivable supervisor; Rod Crabdree, Marvin Chapman, and Tim Meadows, maintenance; Julie Crabdree, promoted to director of Financial Aid; Lisabeth Petroff, Financial Aid Grant & Scholarship Program coordinator; Ryan Medlin, director of College Park Housing and head coach for women's softball; Sarah Barks, counselor/advisor; Michele Matheny, assistant director of EXCEL; Mike Overman, assistant athletic director; Melissa Halter, admissions recruiter; and Josh Shearrer, campus resource officer.

Later in the meeting, Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz recognized many of the school's student-athletes for their various awards.

First, he announced the names of 64 MAC athletes who recently received National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Team Awards. First Team student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale; Second Team student-athletes earned a 3.8 to 3.99 GPA on a 4.0 scale; and Third Team student-athletes earned a 3.6 to 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.

Those recognized were: Men's Basketball: Terry Ford, Third Team; Emmanuel Fundi Bin Musemena, First Team; and Karter Kekec, Third Team. Women's Basketball: Michaela Ayers, Second Team; Quincy Erickson, Third Team; Dori McRaven, Second Team; and Gracie Smith, Third Team. Volleyball: Addisyn Casey, Second Team; Jillian Schmoll, First Team; and MeKenzie Yount, Baseball: Pierce Hartmann, Third Team; Karter Kekec, Third Team; Kaleb Krause, Second Team; William Uchtman, Third Team; and Ryker Walton, Second Team; Softball: Amber Cage, Third Team; Molly Callihan, First Team; Chloe Coppedge, Third Team; Catherine Davis, First Team, Amy Holmes, Second Team; Macy Houart, Third Team; Madeline Keller, Third Team; Brittney Kreitler, First Team; Avery Romans, Third Team; Alyssa Spane, Second Team; and Annie Waites, First Team. Golf: Jackson Case, First Team; Logan Daily, First Team; Isaac Moore, First Team; and Jack Weiss, Third Team. Women's Soccer: Leah Buerck, Third Team; Elisabeth Cosentino, Second Team; Victoria Peine, First Team; Angelica Ramos, Third Team; Gracie Schmitt, Second Team; Kayleigh Slinkard, Third Team; Elizabeth Snyder, Third Team; and Emma Winkler, Third Team. Men's Soccer: James Bourke-Nuku, First Team; Andrew Bridges, First Team; Ryan Garner, Second Team; Carter Hays, Second Team; Ruvim Karpenchuk, Second Team; Joe Maunsell, Third Team; Kevin Padilla, First Team; Devin Reminger, First Team; Jake Sauerbrunn, Third Team; Grant Shankle, First Team, Liam Sikes, First Team; Robert Staus, Third Team; Juan Suarez Vargas, Second Team; and Tyson White, Second Team. Men's Cross Country: Gavin Anderson, Third Team. Women's Cross Country: Laine Cottrell, First Team; Haley Hernandez, First Team; Kara Hovick, Third Team; and Rachel Wilson, First Team. Men's Indoor and Outdoor Track/Field: Grant Shankle, First Team. Women's Indoor and Outdoor Track/Field: Isabelle Bruckerhoff, Second Team; Laine Cottrell, First Team; Haley Hernandez, First Team; Laura Hovick, Third Team; and Rachel Wilson, First Team.

Second, Gerwitz announced the MAC teams that met the qualifications for the Academic Team of the Year Award (Minimum Team GPA is 3.0). They are Men's Basketball, 3.05; Volleyball, 3.23; Baseball, 3.06; Softball, 3.49; Golf, 3.25; Men's Soccer, 3.37; Women's Soccer, 3.35; Men's Cross Country, 3.0; Women's Cross Country, 3.78 (NJCAA Team of the Year); Men's Indoor Track/Field, 3.1; Women's Indoor Track/Field, 3.57 (NJCAA Team of the Year); Men's Outdoor Track/Field, 3.1; and Women's Outdoor Track/Field, 3.49. The first-time winner of the Harold Oetting MCCAC Academic All-Sports Award All Sports Teams: Total GPA of 3.23 for all sports combined.

Third, Gerwitz recognized the MAC athletes who earned All-American in their respective sports. They are Derek Williams, Baseball Honorable Mention All-American; Jacob Arnold, 1st Team All-American, 10,000M, 1st Team All-American XC, Honorable Mention 5000M and Honorable Mention 4x800m Relay; Hunter Cary, 1st Team All-American 110m-Hurdles and 1st Team All-American Decathlon; Kyle Vinyard, 2nd Team All-American 5000m and 10,0000m, 2nd Team All-American XC, Honorable Mention 1500m and Honorable Mention 4x800m Relay; Grayson Knernschield, Honorable Mention 4x800m Relay; Devin St. Clair, Honorable Mention All-American 4x800m Relay; Haley Hernandez, 1st Team All-American 5000m, 1st Team All-American 10,000m and Honorable Mention All-American XC, Laine Cottrell, 2nd Team All-American 400m; Laura Maddox, 2nd Team All-American 10,000m; Liberty Coleman, 2nd Team All-American Pole Vault; Reilly Baughman, Laine Cottell, Kara Hovick and Stephany Latham, 2nd Team All-Americans 4x100m Relay; Kara Hovick, Laura Maddox, Rachel Wilson and Haley Hernandez, 2nd Team All-Americans 4x800m Relay; Reilly Baughman, Honorable Mention Pole Vault; Molly Gearhart, Honorable Mention Discus; Brett Thompson, Honorable Mention All-American Baseball; and Bryce Sancegraw, 1st Team All-American Soccer.