MAC welcomes new employees

Mineral Area College administrators introduced two new employees at its Board of Trustees meeting in February.

Julie Crabdree is the new financial aid and admissions representative. She has an associate’s degree in business from Mineral Area College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Methodist University. Crabdree and her husband, Todd, live in Farmington with their children, Chase and Lauren. She enjoys camping with her family in her free time.

Cory King is the new graphic designer. He comes to the college after serving as the creative arts specialist at Meadow Heights Church and as a freelance designer. He has a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University. King lives in Fredericktown with his three dachshunds and enjoys spending quality time with friends, playing piano and visiting local breweries.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

